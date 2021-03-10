Health
Female, 31 years old, overlooked pregnancy warning sign
When Jenna Scott, then 31 years old, was about seven months pregnant, she began to experience anxious symptoms. Rectal bleeding, Nausea stomach ache.. Her doctor assured her that hemorrhoids and discomfort were only part of her pregnancy.She learned shocking news when her symptoms did not go away after childbirth: she had stage 4 Colorectal cancer..
“I don’t know how this happened to me and someone My ageScott, now 34, in Norcross, Georgia, said today. “”cancer I wasn’t in my world. “
Scott shares her story to raise awareness of colorectal cancer in young people of color.
“I’m serious about disseminating information to my community, the black community, because I don’t talk much about it,” she said. “We don’t really go to the doctor as we should, and access to health care is not that easy.”
Pregnancy symptoms did not go away
She was worried when Scott began to feel nausea and bleeding during her pregnancy in 2017. But her OB-GYN reassured her that what she had experienced was normal.
“He said,’Well, it’s associated with the area of pregnancy,'” Scott recalled. “I bored it. Until my son was born and nothing stopped. I was still in pain.”
She tried different types of contraception, but she still felt sick. Shortly after her son Cameron’s first birthday, she went to her primary care physician. The GP listened to her concerns and advised her to have a normal blood test and go to a gastrointestinal doctor who ordered a colonoscopy.
“I told him what was happening, and he just looked at me and said,” You are physically healthy. You are really young. I don’t know what this is. But let’s rule out all the serious things. “That’s why I had a colonoscopy,” she said.
When she woke up from the surgery, the doctor told her what he found, and she didn’t believe it.
“He said I had cancer,” Scott said. “We’ve had a very good relationship up to that moment, I laughed and laughed … and I said,” Seriously? ” I thought he was playing, and he just had a straight face. And he said, “I would never make a joke about something like this.”
Then Scott felt “numbness”. Doctors initially thought they had discovered it early, but Scott later learned that he had stage 4 cancer.
“Things went into one ear and out of the other,” she said. “The situation is very rare,” said the doctor, “because we don’t even get the best images on a CT scan because we don’t have enough body fat.”
That was especially frustrating for Scott. She was athletic, young and ate healthy food — everything she thought would protect her from colorectal cancer.
“It sounds interesting, but I got angry with my body.” What are you doing to me? “She said. “I was like,’I’m taking care of you and you treat me this way.’ I usually fit into the’bubble’of people who fit this type of illness. did not do it. “
Colorectal cancer in young adults
Colorectal cancer in young adults is still rare, American Cancer Society It is estimated that in 2020, about 18,000 people under the age of 50 will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer. Since the mid-1980s, colon cancer has increased in adults aged 20-39, and the proportion of people aged 40-54 has increased since the mid-1990s. , The organization says.
According to the American Cancer Society, blacks experience about 20% more colorectal cancer than non-Hispanic whites, with a nearly 40% higher mortality rate. Organization started by SurvivorNet Fill the gap Raise awareness of racial disparities regarding the diagnosis, treatment and survival of cancer.
Symptoms of colorectal cancer are:
- Rectal bleeding
- Iron deficiency
- stomach ache
- Narrow stool
- The urge to defecate
- Unexplained weight loss
Share her story to help others
Scott originally shared her story SurvivorNetI felt it was important to talk about her experience so that other young people wouldn’t feel so lonely. In support groups, she is often the youngest person there. She spends her time teaching young people with colorectal cancer and helping them through experience.
“When you go for chemotherapy infusion, no one is your age,” she said. It’s difficult to be able to ask, “If you don’t have someone similar to you, or depending on your age,” So how did you deal with it? ” “
After the initial diagnosis, Scott underwent a rigorous chemotherapy regimen and also had surgery to remove the legs of the colon, two parts of the liver, and the gallbladder. She developed rare side effects and had to drain infected fluid that had accumulated in her chest, back, and abdomen.
“It was hard,” she said. “The only remedy from terrible pain was warm water, so I’m probably in the tub five times a day.”
She finished chemotherapy, but nine months later, the cancer had recurred and spread to the liver and lungs. Again, Scott received rigorous chemotherapy and then developed a rash on her face. She also underwent targeted therapy and two surgeries on the liver and lungs. Sometimes stress and loneliness reach her.
“Since I was diagnosed, I’ve only met three other people, young like me, all over the country,” Scott said. “It’s terrible, and then we really don’t have a lot of resources to help prevent this from happening.”
Scott receives chemotherapy for the rest of her life to prevent the cancer from spreading. She has received many treatments, sometimes with severe side effects, but she remains strong for Cameron and her husband, Derrick.
“There were two things I asked for when I experienced the worst. Would you like to see my son grow up and grow older with his husband?” She said. “They are what I’m focusing on.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]