Health
The “Cancer Renewal” that claims to be from Johns Hopkins is a hoax
Claim: Johns Hopkins Hospital has issued a statement on recommendations for stopping cancer
A textual virus post shared by social media users claims that Johns Hopkins Hospital has published “Latest Cancer Information” that explains how the disease spreads and alternative treatments.
“For years, telling people about chemotherapy is the only way to try and eliminate cancer, and Johns Hopkins is finally starting to tell you that there is another way.” It starts from the day. Facebook post..
According to the post, Johns Hopkins said cancer cells would not appear in standardized tests until they had grown to billions. Cancer cells occur more than 6 to 10 times in a person’s life. A strong immune system destroys and prevents cancer cells. Cancer indicates undernourishment. Dietary changes and supplements strengthen the immune system.
Chemotherapy involves poisoning rapidly growing cancer cells while causing damage to organs, and radiation damages healthy cells, tissues, and organs, the text continues.
According to the post, recommendations from Johns Hopkins include sugar and milk cuts, fish, fresh vegetables, juices, seeds, nuts, and avoidance of caffeine.
USA TODAY asked Facebook users for comment.
Post is incorrectly attributed
In response to this claim, Johns Hopkins Medicine has not issued this information and issued a statement that similar hoaxes have been available since 2004.
“Johns Hopkins does not publish information that is often an email attachment, and does not recommend it.” Read the statement, That site or National Cancer Institute website.. “This email also contains the misspelling of our institution’John’Hopkins, but the correct spelling is’Johns’ Hopkins. “
The statement states that, as with “Latest Information on Cancer from Johns Hopkins,” anonymous authors generally attribute their work to respected research institutes for gaining credibility.
“The point of this virusmail is that surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy cancer treatments are ineffective against the disease, and instead people have to choose different diets,” Johns Hopkins Medicine said. writing. Chemotherapy is effective.
Johns Hopkins reveals the content of the post
All the various claims contained in the post, such as everyone who has cancer cells, a strong immune system that destroys cancer, and taking supplements to prevent cancer, are all hoaxed by Johns Hopkins in their genuine statement. It has been confirmed.
Elizabeth Jaffey, co-director of cancer immunology at Johns Hopkins and a leader in the cancer and immune system, said: Rather, it’s a matter of cognition. “
She added that cancer cells are disguised as normal and healthy cells.
William Nelson, director of the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, says supplements can help mediate vitamin deficiency, but taking additional doses has no additional benefit.
Nelson also said that chemotherapy and radiation therapy kill cancer cells “with significant selectivity” and that limiting the common side effects of hair loss and low blood counts is part of the treatment.
In a statement, experts further state that poor diets and obesity associated with poor diets are risk factors for developing cancer, but certain foods can kill or grow cancer. He adds that there is no evidence.
The claims surrounding cancer treatment and prevention BeforeUncoveredUSA Today..
Our rating: False
The statement from Johns Hopkins University claiming to be “latest information on cancer” is incorrect based on our research. Johns Hopkins Medicine said the institution was not related to the statement and confirmed that all recommendations contained in the post were hoaxes.
