“Safety” data on COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy

Pregnant women can safely receive the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for COVID-19, monitoring data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggest.

More than 30,000 women who received these vaccines reported pregnancy through the CDC’s V-Safe voluntary reporting system, and the incidence of complications was not significantly different from that of unvaccinated pregnant women, Tom said. Doctor of Medicine, MPH, MBA, CDC Vaccination Safety Bureau.

“Overall, the data are reassuring about the safety of vaccines for pregnant women,” he said. Medscape Medical News..

Shimabukuro presented the data at a March 1 meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization and Implementation (ACIP), a group of health professionals selected by the Secretary of Health and Human Services.

The CDC includes pregnancy and other fundamental conditions that qualify you for vaccination in the third priority stage (Phase 1c).

“There is evidence that pregnant women infected with COVID-19 are at increased risk of serious illness and complications from serious illness,” Shimabukuro explained. “There is also evidence that pregnant people infected with COVID-19 may be at increased risk of adverse effects of pregnancy.”

American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology Recommended “COVID-19 vaccine should not be withheld from pregnant people.”

In contrast, the World Health Organization Recommended A vaccine for pregnant women only that “has a high risk of exposure to SARS-CoV-2 (eg, healthcare professionals) or has comorbidities that increase the risk of serious illness.”

According to these manufacturers, there was not enough information obtained from important trials of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to assess the risk of pregnant women.Pfizer has Presentation Vaccine follow-up study in healthy pregnant women.

Analysis of monitoring data

To better assess whether the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine causes problems in pregnancy or childbirth, Shimabukuro et al. Analyzed data from V-Safe and the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

The CDC encourages providers to notify vaccinated people about the V-Safe program. Participants can voluntarily enter data from the website and request additional information from the CDC via follow-up text messages or telephone at various times after vaccination. This is not a systematic study, and the samples do not necessarily represent everyone who is vaccinated, Shimabukuro said.

At the time of the study, V-Safe recorded 55,220,364 reports from people who received at least one Pfizer or Motona vaccine by February 16. This included 30,494 pregnancies, of which 16,039 were Pfizer-vaccinated women and 14,455 were Moderna-vaccinated women.

Analyzing the data collected by January 13, 2021, researchers found that both local and systemic responses were similar between pregnant and non-pregnant women aged 16-54 years. I found that I was there.

Most women reported pain, and some reported swelling, redness, and itching at the injection site.Fatigue is the most common systemic reaction, followed by headache, Myalgia, chills, nausea, and fever. Systemic reactions were more common with the second dose of Pfizer. Fatigue affected the majority of both pregnant and non-pregnant women. No data were available for the second Moderna dose.

The CDC has enrolled 1815 pregnant women for additional follow-up. Of these, 275 were pregnant and 232 gave birth.

The proportion of “interested” results was not higher than in the general population among these women.

result Background

Percentage,% vaccination

Female,% abortion 26 15 stillbirth 0.6 0.6 1 Gestational diabetes 7-14 Ten Pre-eclampsia or gestational hypertension 10-15 15 Eclampsia 0.27 0 Intrauterine growth retardation 3-7 1 Premature birth 10.1 Ten Inborn errors of disorder 3 Four Low birth weight infant 3-7 Four Newborn death 0.38 0

In contrast to V-Safe, the VAERS data, co-managed by the CDC and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), are based on voluntary reporting of adverse events. The sources of these reports vary. “It may be a healthcare provider,” Shimabukuro said. “It may be the patient himself. It may be the person who cares for the child.”

By February 16th, there were only 154 VAERS reports, which were related to pregnant women. Only 42 (27%) of these are pregnancy-specific symptoms, and the remaining 73% represent the types of adverse events reported for the general population of vaccinated people, including: Headache and malaise.

Of the 42 pregnancy-related events, there were 29 spontaneous or miscarriage, the rest divided into 10 other pregnancy and neonatal conditions.

“Looking at these results and comparing reporting rates based on known background rates for these conditions, we found no surprises or concerns regarding pregnancy or neonatal-specific conditions.” Shimabukuro described the VAERS data.

The CDC did not collect data on fertility rates. “We did a lot of work with other vaccines,” Shimabukuro said. “And on biological grounds, there is no evidence that vaccination generally causes fertility problems.”

Shimabukuro also said that the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Janssen / Johnson & Johnson had not received an emergency permit from the FDA in time for inclusion in the current report, but was tracked for future reports. Said that.

Vaccination may benefit babies

In addition to the new safety data, experts continue to remind clinicians and the general public that vaccination during pregnancy can benefit offspring. In today’s briefing, White House COVID-19 emperor Anthony Fauci said in a briefing that the fetus of a pregnant woman vaccinated with COVID-19 could be protected from the virus during the first few months of life.

“I’ve seen this with many other vaccines,” Fauci said. “This is a very good way to get the protection of a pregnant mother and the transfer of protection for an infant that lasts several months after giving birth.”

Fauci also has the same vaccine platform used in Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine. Ebola In a pregnant woman in Africa.

ACIP. The latest information on the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine. Announced on March 1, 2021. Report

Shimabukuro has No relevant financial relationships have been reported.

Lindsay Kalter contributed to the report of this story.

Laird Harrison writes about science, health and culture. His work has been published in magazines, newspapers, public radio and websites nationwide. He is working on a novel about the alternative reality of physics. Harrison teaches writing at Writer’s Grotto.Please visit him www.lairdharrison.com Or follow him Twitter: @LairdH

