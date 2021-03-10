Quit smoking for better mental health: experts





New Delhi, March 10: Experts warned on Wednesday that smoking is not only associated with various types of cancer and heart disease, but can also affect mental health.

Health experts emphasized that people believe that smoking helps relieve stress and anxiety, but what they don’t know is that tobacco contains nicotine, which can cause anxiety symptoms. It can make it worse.

“Smoking seems to be relaxing at first and relieve nicotine anxiety, according to studies, which instantly creates a feeling of relaxation, reduces stress and anxiety, and quickly becomes engrossed in falsehood. I believe I’m smoking and I’m in a good mood, “Sahir Kori, a neurology consultant at Narayana Hospital in Gurgram, told IANS.

“But in the long run, nicotine addiction causes mental illnesses such as attention disorders, anxiety disorders, and depression, which are exacerbated when addicts try to quit smoking,” Kori said on March 10. ..

A study published in the journal Cochrane Library found that people who quit smoking for at least six weeks had less depression, anxiety, and stress than those who continued to smoke.

Researchers, including Gemma Taylor of the University of Bath, found in a study of 170,000 participants that people who quit smoking also experienced more positive feelings and better psychological well-being.

“From our evidence, the relationship between smoking cessation and mood seems to be similar in different people, and most importantly, there is no evidence that people with mental illness worsen their health when they quit smoking. “Taylor said.

Smoking is a major cause of preventable illness and death in the world. However, some believe that quitting can exacerbate mental health problems.

Rajul Aggrawal, a neurologist at the Sri Barrage Action Medical Institute in New Delhi, said:

According to a World Health Organization (WHO) report released in October 2020, India has approximately 120 million smokers, accounting for 12 percent of the world’s total smoking population.

The report states that more than one million people die each year in India due to tobacco consumption. Of the total smoking population in India, 70% of Indian adult males smoke and 13-15% of adult female smokers. (IANS)

