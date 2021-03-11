According to science, the side effects of giving up sugar

The days of hating fat are gone. Now, there’s more evidence to support the fact that eating too much sugar is a big harm to your health-especially because we eat a lot of it.

The average American consumes 17 teaspoons of sugar a day. This is equivalent to 270 calories. USDA.. Excessive sugar intake can cause health problems such as weight gain, obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease. CDC..

Although it is reasonably acceptable to consume natural sugars such as those found in the milk of fruits and dairy products, American Heart Association Men should consume less than 36 grams per day, but it is advisable to limit women’s sugar intake to 25 grams per day.

There are many ways to do it Reduce sugarBut have you ever wondered what would happen if you stopped eating sugar?

The health benefits of removing sugar from your diet, or simply reducing sugar, can be life-changing. Discover the science-backed benefits of reducing additional sugar intake and what happens to your body in the process.Read on, and don’t miss out on more information on how to eat healthy According to science, an easy way to start losing weight right away..

The added sugar is synonymous with the added calories, and the additional weight is BMJ Meta-analysis.And a processed sweet meal High fiber foodYou will soon notice that the waistline is narrowing. That’s because when your body is deprived of additional sugar, it begins to burn tummy fat instead of carbs, blessing you in the tight tummy you dreamed of.Start by avoiding these and maneuvering The sweetest restaurant food..

Foods filled with simple carbohydrates and refined sugars such as donuts, cookies and white bread can cause dopamine spikes and a constant sugar craving.Review published in Neuroscience and bioethological reviews “Sugar intake can lead to increased opioid receptor numbers and / or affinities, which in turn can lead to further sugar intake and contribute to obesity,” he said. I will. Staying away from sweets helps reduce cravings and stop the devastating snacking habits on the truck.

If you find that your morning meal depends on bagels and pancakes and you’re reaching too far for a glass of Joe, it’s definitely time to rethink your diet. Cut out these sugared criminals and replace them with slow-digesting, protein-rich, healthy fat-rich snacks. Best food for energy— You can balance your energy levels throughout the day.

Studies referenced in Zero sugar diet For every 5% of total calories you eat with sugar, you increase your risk of diabetes by as much as 18%.Therefore, if you consume about 1,800 calories a day, the maximum amount is Daily sugar intake It should be about 24 grams. Swallowing 8 ounces of cola will add 2 grams more than you need!

Excessive sugar intake LDL cholesterol (Bad kind), Recommended by the American Heart Association Reduce additional sugar to reduce the risk of dying from heart disease. “According to a study published in JAMA: Internal MedicinePeople who consumed 17-21% of calories with sugar had a 38% higher risk of dying from cardiovascular disease than those who consumed 8% of calories with sugar, “said AHA. I have.

Satisfying your sweet teeth too often can actually cause havoc on your chompers.Research BMC Public Health Sugar has been found to be the leading cause of cavities and cavities in both children and adults, whether lurking in food or drink. You can cut out sweet carbs and keep them pearly white.

according to Harvard Medical SchoolA diet high in refined sugar can not only impair brain function, but also exacerbate the symptoms of depression.Therefore, Ben and Jerry’s pints will certainly fuel your brain and will not contribute to a very sharp focus, but these are The best food for your brain Definitely do so.

Usually we associate salty Fully food Sodium retains water and makes your stomach swell. But if you can control your craving for sugar, you can say goodbye to bloating. If you have problems digesting sugars such as fructose (natural sugar in fruits and processed foods) and lactose (in dairy products), your stomach will become less responsive.

Are you trying to fix that flawed complexion and eventually stop suffering from breakouts? “Removing sugar is one of the most effective strategies to reduce aging, as collagen can remain strong and supple in the non-inflamed state.” Arian Hunt, The clinical nutritionist tells us. In addition, “sugar hardens the collagen structure of the skin.”

After lunch, you may want to reconsider dipping chocolate chip cookies in milk.according to National Sleep FoundationConsuming sugar during the day usually corresponds to a restless sleep at night. “Even if you’re not completely awake, the sugar in your system can get you out of a deep sleep and you can feel tired the next day. In addition, excessive sugar intake during the day can lead to energy. Crash. “

Scientists have found a link between refined sugar and age-related muscle loss by inhibiting the body’s ability to synthesize proteins into muscle.In fact, it’s just one Horrible side effects of mixing protein and sugar..

Obesity is one of the leading causes of preventable death in the United States one third Of our population. Is there an easy way to reduce your risk? By simply cutting sugar in soft drinks, refined grains, and sweet cereals, you can accumulate calories in your waistline and prevent many obesity-related metabolic disorders.

A groundbreaking 9-year study published in the journal Nature Communications In a phenomenon known as the Warburg effect, we have discovered that cancer cells that rapidly break down sugar can stimulate tumor growth.Nod to these and reduce your risk now Foods that reduce the risk of cancer..