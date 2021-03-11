Eat indoors at your favorite restaurant in LA!Newsome confirms county is ready to ease COVID crackdown

Share this article:

Indoor restaurant meals return to Los Angeles County as Governor Gavin Newsom confirmed on Wednesday that Los Angeles County would be cleared by Friday to escape the most restricted layers of the state’s economic resumption blueprint. maybe.

He has shown that the goal of delivering 2 million COVID-19 vaccines to low-income and hit communities throughout California will be achieved.

The unrestricted “red” tier, which may soon come into force in Los Angeles, allows the county to reopen indoor restaurants, fitness centers and cinemas, while increasing the capacity of retail stores and shopping malls.

“Southern California, you will be the beneficiary of this,” Newsom said during a visit to Southgate’s mobile vaccination clinic on Wednesday.

“Specifically, LA will be a big beneficiary of this new indicator, which is likely to be met on Friday. And moving from weekend to next week, we see more activity, more slack. It is encouraging and I hope people will be enthusiastic about what this means to move forward, because as we move on to the next few things, we will be clearer, more confident and more confident. Because there is a set of other thresholds and other goals that allow us to move forward with. Weeks and next months. “

Plans announced last week will help counties advance the four-tier matrix by adjusting the state’s “safer economic blueprint” to manage resumptions when the state reaches the two-million dose milestone. ..

As of Wednesday, the state had 1,926,968 doses in the affected community, and Newsum said it would reach 2 million by Friday. Once that mark is met, the county can escape from the most restrictive “purple” layer of the blueprint when the average daily new COVID-19 infection rate reaches 10 per 100,000. This is a looser standard than the current 7 per 100,000. residents.

Under the new guidelines, Los Angeles County and Orange County are both below the 10 per 100,000 standard in two weeks, so they are eligible to move quickly to the less restrictive “red” hierarchy. The new case rate for Los Angeles County is currently 5.2 per 100,000 inhabitants, while the new case rate for Orange County is 6 per 100,000.

Barbara Ferrer, director of public health at Los Angeles County, said earlier this week that it would take 48 hours for the county to officially move to the “red” layer after the state announced that it had reached vaccination standards. As Newsum announced, if the goal is achieved by Friday, the county will move forward by Sunday.

The idea behind the 2 million dose threshold is to ensure that vaccines are distributed fairly throughout the state and that low-income communities disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic are not overlooked in vaccination efforts. Is to. Newsom has ordered 40% of the state’s vaccine supply to be allocated to ensure the fairness of the distribution process.

As Los Angeles County moves into the “red” tier, it is the responsibility of the county authorities to decide whether to fully comply with the state’s resumption guidelines or maintain stricter regulations. Feller hinted this week that the county might consider some more stringent restrictions. She reiterated this week on a recent federal study that found that a face-to-face diet increased the risk of COVID-19 infection. This indicates that the county may not immediately re-approve the resumption of indoor meals.

The state’s “red” layer guidelines allow 25% of capacity to eat indoors, but counties are allowed to impose stricter regulations. At this level, the indoor fitness center has a capacity of 10%, and cinemas, museums and aquariums have a capacity of 25%. In addition, theme parks such as Disneyland in Orange County and Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles County can be reopened at 15% of capacity for visitors only in the state.

But on Tuesday, two members of the county’s supervisory board said they supported full compliance with state guidelines.

“I feel pretty strongly that we need to align ourselves with the state’s Red Tier reopening guidelines,” said supervisor Janice Hahn. “… Thinking differently would be confusing and probably cause a lot of anger, because there are many entities that are really suffering and waiting for some of these restrictions to be lifted. is.

“Especially if Disneyland is talking about reopening with limited capacity, there will be direct fans on the opening day at Dodger Stadium,” she said. “… But we really want to be able to stay connected so that there is no confusion from one county to another.”

Supervisor Kathryn Barger agreed with Hahn that LA County should coordinate its public health order with the state and neighboring counties.

“I believe clarity and consistency lead to the highest compliance rates,” Berger said, adding that locals want to avoid traveling to other counties with less restrictions.

Berger also urged Feller to give prompt guidance so that companies could plan ahead of time to prepare for rule changes.

Feller warned the board that while cases and test positive rates have fallen sharply in recent weeks, things can easily get worse if residents are lazy about infection control measures.

“This is the month I say — March, the beginning of April — the month we have to be very cautious,” she said. “Because we’ve been here before. We’re back here. We’re here on Thanksgiving and a trip around Christmas. If you’re not really careful, what’s around the holidays? I’ve seen if this happens …. We need to keep everyone alive right now so that we can be vaccinated and stay alive, so this is the time to be very careful. “

She specifically pointed out the spread of a variant of the virus that causes COVID-19, which can spread more easily from person to person. According to Feller, the first variant identified in the United Kingdom has expanded its coverage in Los Angeles County and is now believed to account for 10% of all COVID cases in the county.

“Especially in Europe, there is growing concern about the global fourth wave of COVID-19 as cases began to increase in the last week of February, following a six-week decline,” she said. I did.

Feller also received the largest allocation of COVID-19 vaccine to date this week, but with more than 300,000 doses, the number declined as the county did not receive the new single-dose Johnson. He said it was expected. & Johnson Vaccine for the next two weeks due to “manufacturing and production issues”.

“In essence, Johnson & Johnson immediately distributed everything they had, and now we’re waiting a bit for them to distribute more,” she said.

The decline in vaccine supply coincides with the expansion of vaccine eligibility next Monday to people over the age of 16 who are at underlying health risk from serious illness and death from COVID-19. ..

“If you add 1 to 2 million people (to be shot) and don’t add a lot of dose, March will still be … a tough month,” she said.

She urged people to be patient in making vaccination appointments, and she radically contacted their doctor to see if they could arrange shots through their health care provider. Encouraged people with good health.

On Tuesday, the county reported an additional 70 COVID-19 deaths, and Long Beach health officials announced another five deaths, raising the county-wide death to 22,104 from the pandemic as a whole.

The county published an additional 1,337 cases, with 46 more for Long Beach and 5 for Pasadena, increasing the cumulative total of pandemics to 1,205,327.

According to state statistics, as of Monday, there were 1,079 people admitted to the county for COVID, and 320 were in intensive care.

As of Friday, 2,415,460 COVID vaccines have been administered in the county. This includes a second vaccination of 814,593, which represents the number of people who have been completely vaccinated.

