Santa Clara County Stops Scheduled First-Time Vaccine Reservation





Santa Clara County has suspended the schedule for the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. This is pointed out because the dose from the state is low and unpredictable. The news comes from many Bay Area officials, including Santa Clara County, pushing the state to handle vaccine distribution. From a fair program, we claim the disadvantages of the poor areas of the region and help with the help of the giant insurance company Blue Shield. State vaccine program. “The county health system suspended reservations for the first vaccination on Friday, March 5, due to low supply of vaccines from the state and the need to save inventory on second vaccination appointments, but at community-based locations. The number of carry-on reservations is limited, “the county said in a statement. “When the supply of vaccine received from the state allowed us to do so, the county will soon resume its initial scheduled dosing schedule.” On Wednesday, the county said it had informed “thousands” of Kaiser patients who had booked through the county from March 11 to March 21 that they would be returned to Kaiser due to supply problems. “The county has moved Kaiser patient appointments to Kaiser because the state guarantees that Kaiser will be vaccinated with members and vaccination sites, but the county is uninsured and vulnerable to our service. I haven’t received such a promise to the people, “said Santa Clara County. The county said all patients were under the age of 75, adding that Kaiser had told the county to prioritize appointment schedules for these transfer patients. Kaiser did not immediately respond to the request for comment. County administration Jeff Smith complained to the state on Wednesday, saying: When asked, it seems that (California Public Health Service) is no longer involved in the allocation decision. The amount of Blue Shield is unknown, as the allocation decision is made by government agencies and Blue Shield. Even if there was an agreement, it influenced it. “ The state’s public health department said in a statement: The federal government says it expects supply to increase significantly in April and May. We are working with Blue Shield to build a vaccination network that can be vaccinated 4 million times a week by the end of April. “ The problem can be exacerbated on Monday when the state says that vaccine eligibility extends to Californians with certain disabilities and conditions. “At this point, we expect the quotas to be lower than necessary, so we need to review the new quotas and then reassess them,” Smith said. “Due to dosage and inventory restrictions, we need to limit the number of appointments to fit our inventory, and there is a requirement for a second dose that cannot actually be skipped. That is, vaccination. If the volume is reduced, it means that reservations need to be further restricted. “

