Last year, one in five health care workers suffered from PTSD, studies show.





According to a new study, one in five healthcare professionals suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after last year’s pandemic. According to figures, three in five health care workers and social welfare workers were suffering from mental health problems during the initial blockade. Approximately 58% of workers in these sectors were considered to have a mental illness between May 27 and July 23, last year. Also, according to a study led by researchers at UCL and the University of Haifa in Israel, 22% met PTSD criteria. The figures from the Frontline Covid study, published in the European Journal of Psychotraumatology, surveyed data on 1,194 healthcare and social workers in hospitals, nursing homes, long-term care facilities, and other communities across the UK. Researchers found that 47% had significant clinical anxiety and 47% had depression. The concerns raised by the staff are: – Fear of infecting others with Covid.

– I can’t talk to their manager about how they were dealing with it.

– I feel stigmatized about their role.

– Concerns about lack of reliable access to personal protective equipment (PPE). Researchers said staff who appeared to be suffering from PTSD were likely relocated to other teams. They were also likely to have Covid-19 itself. The story continues Lead author Dr Talya Greene said: “Importantly, there is a high rate of distress across a variety of medical and social care roles, including not only doctors and nurses, but also healthcare professionals, ambulance workers, hospital porters, pharmacists, and care home staff. I found out. “Let’s be clear. We may be at risk of a mental health crisis across the areas of health and social care. “Therefore, all the different roles and settings need to be provided and accessible with expert assistance. “It is important to plan this support over the long term. Our findings highlight the urgency of immediate long-term funding for professional mental health services for health care workers and social workers. I am doing it. “ Dr. Adrian James, President of the Royal University of Psychiatrists, said of the study: “Without proper psychological support, trauma can lead to debilitating mental health problems. “To prevent a mental health crisis in the NHS and social care departments, it is imperative that all staff have access to the right support when and after this pandemic.” Unison General Secretary Christina Macanea said: “They have paid an unimaginable price to take care of the country during this pandemic. “High vacancy rates for health and social care have exacerbated the situation, staff have done hard work due to unfulfilled work. “This threatens the ability of the NHS and social care to properly care for people. “Government must now help recover from damage by ensuring access to professional assistance. Appropriate salary increases are also essential to boost morale and recruitment.”

