Healthcare settings do not increase the risk of coronavirus infection: research





A new study from the Toronto-US found that working in the medical setting did not increase the risk of getting COVID-19. A study conducted by researchers at the University of Maryland and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that people working in the medical setting face a higher risk of coronavirus infection outside the workplace. Researchers have found that known exposures to people tested positive for COVID-19 in the community are the “strongest risk factors” for infection, not in hospitals. Researchers say this suggests that current antivirus measures in healthcare facilities are working. “This news shows that the steps taken to prevent the spread of the infection in medical facilities are working,” said Anthony Harris, co-author of the study and professor of epidemiology at the University of Maryland. It’s encouraging. ” Press release.. Survey results released on Wednesday Medical journal JAMA network opened.. The survey looked at survey data from approximately 25,000 healthcare providers in Baltimore, Atlanta, and Chicago. In addition to contacting people who test positive for COVID-19, researchers have found that living in areas with a high COVID-19 infection rate is a stronger risk factor than in the medical setting. .. The same findings may apply to people who visit the hospital for emergencies or regular appointments during a pandemic. However, the researchers analyzed only data related to healthcare professionals. Co-author and CDC infection expert Sujan Reddy said the study suggests that “potentially community exposure” is at greatest risk to healthcare professionals. I will. “The factors presumed to contribute most to the risk of infection for healthcare providers, including the care of COVID-19 patients, were not associated with increased risk in this study,” Reddy said in a presentation. The study also found that black Americans working in hospitals were more likely to test positive for COVID-19 than white health care workers, confirming evidence from previous studies. However, researchers pointed out that this could be due to “existing disparities in community exposure, not from medical-related exposures.” Nevertheless, Harris said the county continues to deploy vaccines and should prioritize those working in the medical setting. “But due to continued exposure in the workplace, vaccination of health care workers must remain a priority, and healthcare providers care for sick patients and infect vulnerable patients with the virus. There is also an urgent need to keep healthcare providers healthy so that they can reduce the risk of getting them to do so, “Harris said in the release. The study was funded by the CDC’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention program and included researchers at Emory University School of Medicine and Rollins School of Public Health in Atlanta, Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, and Johns Hopkins University. Researchers said they could not determine the level of effectiveness of personal protective equipment (PPE) such as face masks, gloves, gowns, and face shields because infection control practices were not standardized across the medical facilities surveyed. I pointed out. The study also does not investigate whether certain virus mitigation measures, such as laboratory surface disinfection, are superior to other methods in preventing COVID-19 infection. E. Albert Reese, Dean of the University of Maryland School of Medicine, said in a release that research should reassure healthcare professionals, knowing that current hospital protocols protect them from COVID-19. Said. “The front lines of hospitals and medical systems and support staff are constantly fighting COVID-19, so they can be reassured by this important study.

