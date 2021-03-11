How what we know about the coronavirus has changed





In the year since the coronavirus first hit the state, there have been many changes in what we know about the virus. Experts said what we know about COVID-19 will continue to evolve. “It looks like SARS because it’s new,” said Dr. Jody Hermann, a specialist in internal medicine at the University of New England, about the coronavirus last January before it hit Maine. “We are just discovering what that ability is and what its potential is.” A year later, doctors said they were still learning about the virus. “If you come to the Maine Medical Center today, you’ll get a range of treatments that you might not have had a year ago,” said Dr. Dan Meyer, director of inpatient care at the Maine Medical Center. Meyer said there are treatments that have proven effective against the virus. “This includes, among other things, remdesivir, an antiviral treatment for patients with severe COVID pneumonia, dexamethasone, a long-standing steroid, and other drugs,” Meyer said. Said. Meyer added that the medical community also knows that it is ineffective in treating the virus. “I’m glad to say we’re not giving them anymore, so it’s like hydroxychlorin and difermicene,” Meyer said. As doctors learn how to treat the virus, they are learning how dangerous it is. Dr. David Langdon of Northern Light Health said: X-rays and CT scans show the devastating effects of the virus turning into pneumonia in the patient’s lungs, Langdon said. He said it doesn’t happen in all cases, but he said it’s scary how fast it can happen in patients. “People will suffer scars and permanent damage, but the majority of those who survive will have their lungs returned to normal,” Langdon said. Dr. Marcodias, Dean of the Department of Cardiology at the Main Medical Center, said the virus also directly affects the heart, causing an inflammatory condition in the heart muscle in more than 50% of critically ill patients. “One of the biggest concerns that seems to be present in a significant number of non-severe patients, and even in asymptomatic patients,” Diaz said. Patients who did not have heart disease before being infected with the virus still have scarred damage, Diaz said. “People who have experienced a stay in the ICU and have had a very serious seizure of COVID, it’s a long, substantial recovery,” Meyer said. Much of the focus is on new strains and mutants of the virus, Meyer said this was expected. “The most important thing about these strains is to proceed with vaccination,” Meyer said. According to Meyer, studies conducted to this year will become obsolete as patient care improves, so doctors will learn more about COVID-19 over the next few years. “Having something that brings the entire medical community around one illness is unprecedented in my time, and I think that makes COVID very noteworthy,” Meyer said. Told.

