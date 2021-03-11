Coronavirus, Oregon: 306 new cases open in ICU bed as hospitalizations continue to decline





Oregon Health Department announces 306 new cases Wednesday’s COVID-19 Spike of the day Then it gradually returns to the new normal numbers. State health officials also reported two new deaths, pushing the total number of known lives lost by the coronavirus to 2,305. In Oregon, the number of cases during the seven days since the beginning of February has been declining, and has recently dropped from more than 600 to less than 300 per day. However, the daily average has risen since it bottomed out on March 7. Wednesday reports show some good numbers as hospitalizations have declined, the number of patients receiving intensive care has dropped significantly daily, and the cumulative number of new cases in people in their 70s and 80s has dropped to less than 20. Was included. Governor Kate Brown said on Tuesday that a record number of counties (13) have been classified at the lowest possible risk levels since the state released metrics last November. The tri-county area is categorized as moderate risk, paving the way for indoor businesses to accommodate 50% of standard capacity. If there are new cases by county: Baker (1), Benton (7), Clackamas (23), Colombia (4), Clatsop (3), Couse (19), Crook (2), Curry (2), Deschutz (17), Douglas (12), Grant (6), Jackson (21), Jefferson (3), Josephine (17), Clatsop (2), Lane (15), Lincoln (1), Lynn (4), Malfur (2), Marion (29), Morrow (1), Multnomah (61), Umatilla (6), Union (2), Wasco (2), Washington (36), Yamhill (8). Who died: The 2,304th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 73-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on February 28 and died at the Providence Medford Medical Center on March 8. The 2,305th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 85-year-old woman in Marion County who was positive on February 15 and died at Salem Hospital on March 8. Both women had an underlying condition, according to state health officials. Prevalence of infectious diseases: On Wednesday, the state reported 484 new positive tests out of 15,805 tests performed. This corresponds to a positive rate of 3.1%. Who got infected: Newly identified or presumed infectious diseases increased among the following age groups: 0-9 (15); 10-19 (40); 20-29 (62); 30-39 ( 45); 40-49 (44); 50-59 (35); 60-69 (20); 70-79 (18); 80 years and older (5). Who is in the hospital: The state reported that 122 people were hospitalized in 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 than Tuesday. There were 22 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, 9 fewer than those who received similar treatment on Tuesday. Vaccine administered: Oregon has received 1,204,418 first and second doses as of Wednesday. The state reported 24,924 new doses. Of these vaccines, 14,081 doses were given on Tuesday and 10,843 were given the day before, but were introduced into the system on Tuesday. Since it started: In Oregon, 158,291 people have been confirmed or estimated to be infected and 2,305 have been reported dead. This is the lowest per capita number in the United States. To date, the state has reported 3,905,469 lab reports from testing. — Andrew Theen; [email protected]503-294-4026; @andrewtheen







