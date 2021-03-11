COVID-19 update: Dallas County authorities report 21 more deaths





According to health officials, the deaths included men and women between the ages of 50 and 80.

Dallas-Dallas County health officials reported on Wednesday that the new coronavirus in 2019 killed an additional 21 inhabitants and caused 3,201 confirmed deaths throughout the county. According to health officials, the deaths included men and women between the ages of 50 and 80. Health officials also reported 557 additional positive cases, of which 287 are believed to be likely from antigen testing. This will result in 248,495 COVID-19s across the county. Over the last 30 days, authorities have stated that at least 1,714 cases have been reported by the school. This was a positive test for students and staff. There were also at least 11 outbreaks in housing complexes (homeless shelters, group homes, halfway houses). Wednesday marked the first anniversary of the county’s first COVID case. “It’s been a long time, and I’m very grateful for the determination and resilience of the people of Dallas County and North Texas,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “You are helping each other, whether it’s a food bank, volunteering at a vaccination site, or donating to a valuable purpose. So many North Texas people were part of this fight. The fight isn’t over, but we’re turning the tide and winning now, “Jenkins said. Today was also the first day Texas reopened at 100%, including the removal of mask obligations. Jenkins encouraged residents to continue to implement COVID-19 prophylaxis and enroll in the vaccine. For a daily summary of the latest news around North Texas and beyond Sign up for the WFAA e-mail newsletter. Tarrant County reports two new deaths and a slight reduction in hospitalization Health officials in Tarrant County reported a slight reduction in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 on Wednesday. according to County dashboard, Currently, there are 314 patients in the local hospital. This is a slight improvement over the 342 hospitalizations reported the day before. A month ago, 893 coronavirus-related hospitalizations were confirmed in Tarrant County. The county also reported 448 new cases of coronavirus and two deaths. Recent deaths include a Bedford woman in her 70s and an Arlington man in her 50s. Both had a fundamental health condition. As of Wednesday, more than 408,000 people in Tarrant County have been vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine. According to the report, at least 155,000 of these residents have been vaccinated with both. County website. Denton County reports 616 cases The Denton County Public Health Department announced 616 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon, 561 of which are active. This increased 68,852 COVID-19 cases across the county, of which 431 were confirmed. DCPH also reported that the number of inhabitants who recovered from COVID-19 increased by 671 and the total number of recovery in the entire county increased to 57,551. Grande Prairie, Irving vaccination site reopens as a drive-through Grande Prairie and Irving have moved their joint COVID-19 vaccine site to drive-through surgery. The location of the vaccination is in the Grand Prairie Theater at 1001 Performance Place. Authorities said they would administer the first 2,000 doses of Moderna and a 1,000-second dose on Wednesday. The city of Irving said those who took their first dose on February 10 should bring their CDC card home on Wednesday. People should come back for a second dose at about the same time as their first promise. Registration and reservation confirmation are required. The vaccine is currently only available to people who meet Phase 1A or 1B criteria. click here For more information on the registration process. With Irving today @gp_tx Moved to drive-through operation at COVID-19 vaccine site. They give 2,000 first doses and 1,000 second doses. Regular customers who received the first dose on February 10 must return today with a CDC card for the second dose. https://t.co/nSzY7giCof.. pic.twitter.com/JtVVmSyOpG — Irving City (@thecityofirving) March 10, 2021 Texas Criminal Justice Announces Resumption of Face-to-face Volunteer Services The Texas Criminal Justice Department announced on Wednesday that face-to-face volunteer services will resume on March 15. The TDCJ said service would not be permitted unless originally scheduled through the unit’s minister. The schedule will start on March 10th and the service will be scheduled Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1pm to 6pm and Saturday and Sunday from 8am to 5:30 pm. Officials said religious service was an hour long and two volunteers were allowed per service with a limited number of prisoners to follow social distance guidelines. Volunteers are required to arrive one hour before the scheduled activity. Before entering the facility, volunteers must undergo a 15-minute rapid COVID-19 test conducted by the agency. TDCJ said volunteers need to stay in the car until the test is complete. Volunteers should also wear face masks. click here For more information. Arlington Fire Department vaccinates employees of Mansfield, Kendale ISD The Arlington Fire Department said it plans to administer approximately 2,000 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to Mansfield ISD and Kendale ISD employees on Wednesday. Local charter and private school employees are also eligible, officials said. Vaccinations will take place from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Esports Stadium Arlington & Expo Center on the 1200 Ballpark Way. one week before, State Health Department Announced to extend the vaccine to Texas educators.







