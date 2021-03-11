Leave the bird feeder on until April 1 as the WDFW warns of deadly salmonellosis





Continued reports of sick or dead birds in backyard bait boxes throughout Washington and other northwestern states tell the Washington State Fish and Wildlife Service that people leave wild bird bait boxes for another month. We encourage you to take additional steps to maintain it. WDFW news release. “By stopping feeding birds in the backyard until at least April 1st and encouraging them to naturally disperse and feed, we can prevent the spread of salmonellosis,” said Dr. Christine Mansfield, a WDFW veterinarian. Said in a news release. In response to the death of finches such as pine siskin and other songbirds, the agency first asked residents to remove or clean the feeder in February. It is caused by Salmonella, a common and usually fatal bird disease caused by Salmonella. When birds flock to the feeding box in large numbers, they can infect the disease through feces and saliva. According to the release of WDFW, the first sign that a bird may have salmonellosis is often a bird that appears to be tamed on or near the feeding box. Birds infected with Salmonella become lethargic, their feathers come off, and they become more accessible. Unfortunately, at this point, there is little that can be done to cure them. It’s best to leave these birds alone and report them and dead birds to WDFW’s online reporting tool. Even if you stop feeding wild birds, you will not run out of food between winter and spring. “Birds use natural foods all year round, even if they’re on a backyard bird feeder, so even without a feeding box, it shouldn’t be a problem for another month,” Mansfield said. Says. If you do not choose to remove the bird feeder, you should first rinse it well with warm soapy water and then soak it in 9 parts water and 1 part bleach solution for daily cleaning. Rinse and dry before refilling. It is best to reduce the number of feeders to a number that can be cleaned daily and use a feeder with a small number of birds (such as a tube instead of a platform) to increase the location of the feeder. The ground beneath the bird feeder should be kept clean by scraping, scraping, and flipping and covering the bird’s baths to prevent birds from accessing them. Although rare, Salmonella can be transmitted from birds to humans through direct contact with infected birds and dung, or through domestic cats that catch sick birds. When working with birds, bird feeders, or bird baths, it is best to wear gloves and then wash your hands thoroughly.

