Utah mother dies 4 days after second COVID vaccination





39 years old Utah The mother died just four days after receiving the second dose of Moderna COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears Vaccines reported Wednesday vaccine Side effects. Cassidy Krill, who lived in Ogden, took her second dose on Monday, February 1st. By Friday night of the week, she was dead. 2 news, This is the first report of Krill’s case. “She seems to be as healthy as a horse,” Krill’s father, Alfred Holy, told Fox News. “She had no known underlying condition.” On Tuesday, Krill’s condition deteriorated. Her father said she was drinking water by not urinating and complained that she had headaches and nausea. By Wednesday she felt a little better. But on Thursday, her heart started racing and Holy took her to the hospital. “When I took her to the emergency room, she was wearing make-up and false eyelashes, which means she wasn’t going to go with her,” Holy said. Krill began to vomit. Doctors had a blood test and she became inconsistent, Holy said. On Thursday night she was taken to a trauma center in Murray for a liver transplant. Doctors repeatedly tried to stabilize her for a liver transplant, but her condition deteriorated and she couldn’t speak by Friday morning. “They were trying to get her stable enough for a liver transplant, and they couldn’t stabilize her,” Holy said. “She got worse and worse all day, and she passed by at 9 o’clock.” Holy told Fox News that an autopsy report was pending. Meanwhile, the family has set up a GoFundMe page for the Cassidy Krill and Emilia Memorial Fund in honor of Krill and her 9-year-old daughter. BIDEN GOT COVID-19 vaccine and still wearing two masks: doctors The side effects of vaccines are common, but death as a result is extremely rare. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), approximately 92 million COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the United States between December 14, 2020 and March 8, 2021. it was done. VAERS received 1,637 death reports (0.0018%) among those vaccinated with COVID-19. “To date, VAERS has not detected a pattern of causes of death that indicates a safety issue with the COVID-19 vaccine,” said the CDC. website.. Holy, a civil servant and member of the National Guard, told Fox News that he admitted that his daughter’s tragic death was one in a million. “She seems to have been a strange person with a terrible reaction,” he said. Despite his daughter’s death, Holi, a diabetic at the age of 69, said he vaccinated himself because COVID threatened demographics. Click here to get the Fox News app To those skeptical about vaccination, Holy said, “Vaccines will help you.” “But if you react to it, don’t ignore it. Don’t be stoic, just say,’Oh, I’m okay,'” Holy said. “Be careful. If it lasts for more than a day, you may need to see a doctor, and make sure you’re not one in a million.”

