Some vaccination slots that will be unused in the Las Vegas area





Las Vegas (AP) —Coronavirus regulators say that some vaccination reservation slots are no longer used in Las Vegas, with higher doses than those given at the two largest mass vaccination sites in the region. Admitted that it is available.

However, Caleb Cage, the state’s head of COVID-19 response, did not promise an immediate change or state that the recipient pool would soon expand to 55 and over throughout the state during a conference call with reporters. did.

People over the age of 65 were vaccinated last month, and a group of front-line workers were vaccinated last week.

“There were issues such as shelf doses and unmet schedules,” said Cage, who cast the issues reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. According to Cage, the state-wide coronavirus playbook is shaped by local health districts, elected leaders, and emergency managers, depending on the different economies and workforces of the northern, southern, and rural areas. It is said that there is. “Everyone has the same goal,” Cage said. “Vaccination as many Nevadans as possible.” Public vaccine sites at the Ashman Center Conference Hall near downtown Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention Center near the Strip can each give up to 4,000 doses per day. However, Dr. Fermin Regen, chief health officer for the Southern Nevada Health District, told the Review Journal that both sites regularly see 3,000 bookings a day. The dose was unused and not discarded, Legeen added. However, volunteers, employees, and members of the Nevada National Guard are playing from time to time. In Reno, Chief Health Officer Kevin Dick told reporters that vaccination efforts are keeping up with the increase in vaccine shipments to Washoe County. “I know there were some reports from Clark County that the schedule wasn’t met, but I’m trying to keep filling the schedule,” Dick said. The Nevada Vaccine Program divides recipient groups by age and occupation. When the vaccine became available in mid-December, doctors and police officers were prioritized early, followed by other groups, including teachers. According to state health officials, Nevada has more than 540,000 vaccinations, including nearly 300,000 Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations. Vaccines from Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen subsidiary are also available. A study released Tuesday by researchers at the University of Nevada’s Reno School of Medicine found that more people were more likely to get the vaccine once it became available, from 64% in December to 73 in January. It was shown to have increased to%. Dr. Mark Riddle, a primary researcher, said the results may reflect growing public confidence that vaccines are safe and effective, and that those who hesitate are changing their minds. Said. Scientists generally believe that the COVID-19 herd immunity threshold is above 70% if a sufficient number of people are infected with the virus or vaccinated to stop its uncontrolled spread. .. On Wednesday, the State Department of Health and Human Services reported 325 new COVID-19 cases across the state since Tuesday, killing an additional 13 people. This has resulted in a total of 297,147 cases and 5,067 deaths since March last year. Most infectious diseases and deaths occur in and around Las Vegas, the state’s most populous region. The state’s two-week positive rate, which measures the number of infections among the number of people tested, dropped from a peak of 21.6% in mid-January to 6% on Wednesday. The World Health Organization target is 5%. Other developments: — Vegas Stronger, a non-profit advocacy organization, offers free ride credits through ride-sharing company Lyft for people to book vaccines. Dave Marlon, co-founder of the organization, said he could be contacted by phone or email to adjust credits. Lyft also partners with organizations such as CVS Health, YMCA and other nonprofits. — Local officials in Nye County have announced that government agencies will resume full-time face-to-face next Monday. Mayor Tim Sutton said the requirements for face covering, social distance and hygiene practices remained valid and the office would limit the number of lobbyers. Many services are still available online. ____ Reno’s Associated Press writer Scott Sonar contributed to this report.

