COVID-19 was selected as the leading cause of death in LA County.Janita, public transport workers are now vaccinated





On the first anniversary of the first COVID-19-related death in Los Angeles County, more workers were eligible for the vaccine to combat new major causes of death, officials said. Over the past year, 22,213 people in Los Angeles County have been infected with the coronavirus, of which 119 have been reported dead on Wednesday. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said coronary heart disease was the number one murderer before COVID-19 began its catastrophic spread last year. “From March 1, 2020 to February 22, 2021, there were about 11,000 deaths from heart disease in LA County, which is about half the one-year deaths from COVID-19,” Ferrer said. Said in a media briefing. “There was tremendous tragedy and suffering here and around the world.” However, LA County is making progress and is beginning to move towards a less restrictive layer of California’s reopening plans. The county currently remains in the purple or most restrictive hierarchy, but meets the indicators needed to move to the red hierarchy. Scheduled for next Wednesday, If the test positive rate and case rate are below the threshold. The county currently has the lowest number of cases per day since April last year, with an average of less than 700 cases per day. An additional 1,514 cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday, but included hundreds of untreated cases, the Los Angeles County Public Health Department reported. Hospitalizations are also declining, with less than 1,200 patients per day. Currently, there are 1,079 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, 30% of whom are in the intensive care unit. And as of March 2, the average daily death toll had dropped to 40, but it’s still high compared to early November, when the average was around 14. Although the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths is declining, Feller said, the numbers have not yet returned to pre-surge levels. “All of us are moving in a promising direction, but hospitalizations and deaths are still high. This reminds us of how much suffering has continued during the aftermath of the surge in incidents. “She said. LA County authorities are eager to significantly mitigate the widespread effects of COVID-19 and encourage residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine according to their eligibility. As part of Phase 1B of the state, new shots were allowed for caretakers, janitor, public transport workers, and airport ground personnel. Social workers dealing with cases of violence, abuse and neglect, and foster parents and other emergency personnel who provide emergencies to young people were also vaccinated. Vaccine reservations are currently being made for newly qualified workers, according to Feller, and should be available on large county sites, including the Inglewood Forum, on Saturday and Sunday. From March 15th Vaccine eligibility “High risk” of 16-64 years with severe health conditions such as cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic lung disease, Down’s disease, pregnancy, heart disease, sickle cell disease, solid organ transplantation, severe obesity, type 2 It is open to those who are considered. Diabetes mellitus. To check or book your vaccine’s eligibility, please visit: myturn.ca.gov. Eligible groups: In addition to being vaccinated in public places, the sector can also be vaccinated at the county-run MegaPOD on a dedicated day next week. pic.twitter.com/ICjpqTs5Dd — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) March 6, 2021



