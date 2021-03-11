Health
Oregon reports two more COVID-19 deaths and 306 new cases
The number of cases and hospitalizations decreased again last week, but deaths increased.
Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-Two new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon have increased the state’s death to 2,305, the Oregon Department of Health reported Wednesday.
OHA also reported 306 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 at 12:01 am on Wednesday, bringing the state to a total of 158,291 cases.
Weekly COVID-19 cases, hospitalization reduced
Oregon Health Department COVID-19 Weekly ReportReleased on Wednesday, shows a reduction in daily cases and hospitalizations from the previous week. However, the weekly reported deaths were higher.
OHA reported 1,729 new daily COVID-19 cases during the week from Monday, March 1st to Sunday, March 7th. This is a 35% decrease from the previous week.
Hospitalizations associated with the new COVID-19 have also been reduced from 164 to 139. This is a 15% decrease from last week, with the lowest total week in 5 months.
However, the number of reported COVID-19-related deaths increased from 57 last week to 86.
There were 129,442 COVID-19 tests during the week from February 28th to March 6th, up 7% from the previous week. The percentage of positive tests is 2.8%, the lowest since Oregon adopted a test-based method in mid-November.
People over the age of 70 account for 41% of COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 77% of COVID-19-related deaths.
Wednesday COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report Shows 44 active COVID-19 outbreaks in the elderly living community and collective living environment, with 3 or more confirmed cases and 1 or more COVID-19-related deaths. I will.
Vaccination in Oregon
OHA reported on Wednesday that 24,924 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s vaccination registry. Of this total, 14,081 doses were given on Tuesday and 10,843 were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on Tuesday.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize, as providers have 72 hours to report the dose administered and many providers are behind in reporting due to technical challenges. OHA has provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Vaccination Information System (IIS).
Oregon is currently receiving a cumulative total of 1,204,418 first and second COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,542,635 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites throughout Oregon.
These data are tentative and subject to change. OHA Dashboard The Oregon dashboard was updated on Wednesday, providing regularly updated vaccination data.
The St. Charles Health System reported 32,064 COVID-19 vaccinations as of early Wednesday.
COVID-19 hospitalized
There are 122 patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon, 12 fewer than on Tuesday. There are 22 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, 9 fewer than Tuesday.
The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.
St. Charles Bend reported eight COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday at 4 am, one of whom was in the ICU and ventilator.
Learn more about hospital capacity...
Incident and death
Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday were Baker (1), Benton (7), Craccamus (23), Kratosop (3), Colombia (4), Couse (19), Crook (2). ) Is in the county. ), Curry (2), Deschutz (17), Douglas (12), Grant (6), Jackson (21), Jefferson (3), Josephine (17), Klamath (2), Lane (15), Lincoln (1) ), Linn (4), Malheur (2), Marion (29), Morrow (1), Multnomah (61), Umatilla (6), Union (2), Wasco (2), Washington (36), Yamhill (8) ).
The 2,304th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 73-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on February 28 and died at the Providence Medford Medical Center on March 8. She had a fundamental condition.
The 2,305th COVID-19 death in Oregon was an 85-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on February 15 and died at Salem Hospital on March 8. She had a fundamental condition.
Details of COVID-19 vaccination
For more information on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, see OHA Web page, Distribution and other useful information breakdown.
