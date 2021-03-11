Factors that put pregnant women at risk of severe Covid

Pregnant Global studies have shown that women are at increased risk of severe Covid-19 if they are from ethnic minorities or if they are in an existing condition such as obesity, high blood pressure, or diabetes.

Previously, pregnant people were described by the NHS as “clinically vulnerable,” but the extent of this risk was not entirely known.

The NHS website states: “If you are pregnant, there is no evidence that you are more likely to get seriously ill with the coronavirus.However, as a precautionary measure, pregnant women belong to a moderate risk (clinically vulnerable) group. This is because pregnant people are usually considered to be at high risk for viruses such as the flu.

However, a new study led by the University of Birmingham and the World Health Organization (WHO) found that pregnant women were at greater risk of being admitted to the intensive care unit and requiring ventilation than women of non-pregnant reproductive age. Is also suggested to be high.

Dr. Edward Morris, president of the Royal College Obstetricians of Gynecologists (RCOG), told the HuffPost UK that pregnant women are still at low risk of being admitted to the intensive care unit, at 1 in 5,000. ..

The new study presented at the BMJ is part of an ongoing systematic review and meta-analysis of data initiated in April 2020.

An analysis of 192 studies examined the effects of Covid-19 on pregnant women and their babies. It was found that 1 in 10 pregnant and recently hospitalized women was diagnosed with confirmed Covid-19. They were also admitted to the intensive care unit, received invasive ventilation, and were at increased risk of needing oxygenation treatment.

Dr. John AroteiThe University of Birmingham-based WHO Global Women’s Health Cooperation Center said: “Based on our findings, pregnant women, especially those identified as having risk factors, should be considered a high-risk group.”

Risk factors during pregnancy

The study found that pregnant women in the following groups were more likely to develop serious Covid-19-related illnesses and complications.

Aging,

High Body Mass Index (BMI),

Non-white,

Existing comorbidities such as chronic hypertension and diabetes.

There was also new evidence from reviews that pregnancy-specific conditions such as pre-eclampsia and gestational diabetes may be associated with severe Covid-19, but the authors say more data is needed. Said.

Covid’s Symptoms in Pregnant Women

Studies have shown that pregnant women with Covid-19 are more likely to be asymptomatic than non-pregnant women of reproductive age.

Previous studies have also found this. PregCOV-19 Living Systematic Review An estimated 74% of women were found to be asymptomatic, but another study in the United States reported that 86% of women hospitalized for labor and tested positive were asymptomatic. ..

When pregnant women show symptoms, the most common are fever (40%) and cough (41%). Infrequent symptoms include dyspnea (21%), myalgia (19%), taste loss (14%), and diarrhea (8%).

What about the risks to your baby?

This review found that the overall rate of stillbirth and neonatal death was lower in women with suspected or confirmed Covid-19. Dr. Allotey said mothers should be reassured that their risk to their baby is “very low.”

According to the NHS, the mother could infect the baby with the virus before birth, but when this happened, the baby recovered. There is no evidence that the coronavirus causes miscarriage or affects the development of pregnant babies.

According to reviews, pregnant women with Covid-19 are more likely to experience preterm birth and their babies are more likely to be admitted to the neonatal ward.

Pregnant women and Covid vaccine

Pregnant women will not be offered the Covid vaccine unless they are considered at high risk due to their underlying health or work.

The Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunizations (JCVI), which is responsible for prioritizing who is vaccinated, shows that the available data show no safety concerns or harm to pregnancy, but Covid during pregnancy. -19 states that there is insufficient evidence to recommend daily use of the vaccine. Professor Shakila Thangaratinam, Corresponding authors and co-directors of the WHO Global Women’s Health Cooperation Center at the University of Birmingham take into account the risk factors identified in their review-not only diabetes and chronic hypertension, but also the age and ethnicity of the mother. In JCVI’s decision-making, which said it needed to be included.

What should pregnant women do now?

Pregnant women are encouraged to consider taking precautions to prevent infection with the virus. This includes washing your hands regularly, staying at home as much as possible, practicing social distance, and staying away from people with coronavirus symptoms.

Professor Thangaratinam said the new research is “important” to address important research questions and shape health policy and clinical decision-making.

In response to the study, Dr. Morris of the RCOG said the findings were: The majority of pregnant women with Covid-19 experience mild or moderate symptoms“But pregnant women who are late in pregnancy or have existing medical problems are at increased risk of developing severe illness.”

Almost a year after the pandemic, he said, “We don’t yet have solid data from the UK comparing pregnant and non-pregnant women to Covid-19.”

“The gap in this data extends to the Covid-19 vaccine and whether it is regularly delivered to pregnant women,” he said. “So far, no vaccine has undergone specific clinical trials in pregnant women. This needs to be changed urgently.”