Washington [US], March 11 (ANI): Although there was a lot of turmoil about adapting Plant-based diet New studies on some health benefits energy, Plant-based diet Reduce intake energy Foods such as refined grains and sugar additions may be reduced Stroke risk Up to 10 percent.

The results of this study were published in Neurology, a medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.

Research has found to eat energy, Plant-based diet This includes foods such as vegetables, whole grains and beans, which reduces intake. energy Foods such as refined grains and sugar additives may reduce the risk of stroke.

The study emphasizes that a diet high in high-quality plant-based foods may reduce the risk of ischemic stroke. Ischemic stroke is the most common type of stroke associated with blocking blood flow to the brain.

In this study, no association was found between diet and hemorrhagic stroke that occurs when an artery in the brain leaks or ruptures blood.

“Many studies have already shown that eating a diet rich in fruits and vegetables can reduce the risk of all kinds of illnesses, from heart disease to diabetes,” says a Harvard School of Public Health study. The author, Dr. Megbaden, said. Faculty of Public Health, Boston, Massachusetts.

“I wanted to know if there was this kind of relevance,” Baden said. energy With diet Stroke risk.. “

The study enrolled 209,508 people who did not have cardiovascular disease or cancer at the start of the study. Researchers have followed participants for over 25 years. Participants responded to a questionnaire every two to four years asking how often they ate more than 110 foods on average compared to the previous year.

The researchers divided the participants into five groups based on the quality of their diet, specifically the high quantity of vegetable foods, without excluding all animal foods. For example, the best person energy Plant-based diets was on average 12 servings energy Plant-based foods such as leafy vegetables, fruits, whole grains, beans, and vegetable oils compare to the lowest quality diets, which average 7.5 servings per day.

When it gets less energy For plant-based foods such as refined grains and vegetables with high glycemic indices such as corn and potatoes, the healthiest diet averaged three meals a day, but with the lowest quality diet. The person who was there was 6.5 meals.

For meat and dairy products, the healthiest diet group averaged 3.5 servings per day, while the lowest quality diet group served 6 per day.

During the study, 6,241 people had strokes, of which 3,015 had ischemic strokes and 853 had hemorrhagic strokes. The type of stroke was unknown to others.Compared to those who ate the least healthy plant-based foods, those who ate the most had 10 percent under Stroke risk.

Looking at the types of stroke, people in the group that ate the most healthy foods showed about 8 percent compared to those who ate the least. under Risk of ischemic stroke.

Researchers have found that there is no difference in the risk of hemorrhagic stroke. Researchers also found no association between vegetarian diet and stroke risk, albeit in a small number of cases.

“We believe that these differences may be due to the different qualities of plant-based foods that people consume,” Baden said.

“Vegetarian diets are scarce,” Baden said. energy Plant-based foods such as refined grains, sugar and fat additions are so-called “energy‘Meals are different. Our findings will have a significant impact on public health as a future nutrition policy. under Stroke risk Food quality should be taken into account. “

“The type of stroke was unknown in more than one-third of stroke patients, under With the risk of ischemic stroke under Risk of total stroke in people who are eating Plant-based diet-And previous studies have shown that ischemic stroke accounts for about 85% of all strokes, so these results are encouraging, “Baden concludes. (ANI)

