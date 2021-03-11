After being given a few months of survival, a desperate mother is “starving” for cancer more time with her young children

Mother diagnosed with cancer Only a few months after giving birth to an identical twin, she is trying to “starve” the disease from her body.

Last month, breast cancer patient Sarah Hughes learned that she had months to live. doctor It turned out that a rare cancer had spread to her liver.

However, the three mothers are determined to spend more time with their children and are doing something natural. Treatment And a special diet designed to help her body “starve” cancer.

40-year-old Sarah First diagnosed She was ill in March 2019 when her twins were only five months old.

Her latest prognosis means she is facing the possibility of being left behind twins William and Thomas, two, and a six-year-old daughter Holly.



Talk to Hertfordshire live, She said: “I couldn’t understand it.”

“I had them ring my husband. I couldn’t believe it and I think he couldn’t believe it. He was working then.

“It was a shock. No one expected it. I was a young, healthy and healthy person, had twins, lived my life and was unaware of the enormousness of this. Couldn’t accept it. “

doctor She warned Sarah that all chemotherapy would be a tough year, but she was told she could manage it.

However, the severity soon became apparent, later confirming that she had a rare form of cancer, triple-negative breast cancer. It affects 10-15 percent of all breast cancers and is more common in women under the age of 40.

Sarah was then told that she had to undergo a breast mass removal to remove the lump in the breast tissue, followed by a year of chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

“From that point on, I realized that my life would change,” she added.

After three surgeries, 26 chemotherapy infusions, and 14 radiation sessions in the last two years, her metastatic stage 4 triple-negative breast cancer continues to spread throughout her body.

The cancer has recurred aggressively earlier this year and the diagnosis is bleak. In other words, there is no medical cure for it.

Sarah recently underwent a biopsy to confirm the genetic profile of her cancer. Currently, she has two drugs available, but if they do not work, the average life expectancy of patients with metastatic triple-negative cancer is usually 6 to 22 months, with an average of 13.



The prognosis is a month ago, and Sarah says she is fully aware that the clock is ticking.

She started her third chemotherapy this week, which is one of the last lines she has available.

“On paper, that’s what I’m facing, and that’s what I’m having a hard time accepting,” she said.

“I see other cancer patients all over the world, so why can’t I do that or can I try it?”

She added: “I got a call from Isabel Hospice and told them what to do from the time I died.

“It’s not a simple conversation, but it’s a conversation I have to keep open.

“I have to keep my head screwed in. I need to understand that what I’m facing is very likely to end up in a one-way street at some point, but when will that happen? Refuse to accept what people know.

“For me, I feel good and healthy. My protocol is energizing me.”

Sarah is lying down and has not been diagnosed.

She met Amy Talbot online. This is also a twin mother from Hertfordshire who talked about her experience with bowel cancer shortly after finishing her first chemotherapy.

“After the first round of chemotherapy, I felt people thought I was on a fairly certain endless path,” she said.

“I needed to know that I could do everything I could to be here for my family. I needed to know everything on my own. There are no stones left. Is there a way to help? “



Amy came at that point and pointed to her a book How to starve cancer By Jane McClellaland.

It follows the story of Jane, who has been educating and supporting cancer patients since 2003. From 1994 to 2004, Jane fought two aggressive cancers with metastatic spread.

Jane used her medical knowledge and research methods to formulate a cancer-hungry prescription using natural remedies, exercise, and a diet.

And when she developed leukemia, the second cancer that was the result of chemotherapy and radiation therapy for the first cancer, she knew she had only a few weeks to live.

Almost 20 years after fast-forwarding the clock, Jane continues to inspire people around the world.

Sarah “eats up” the book in just 48 hours and guides her to ask the next question. If chemotherapy is killing active cancer cells, what is it that nourishes and grows the cancer in the first place?

Sarah, who has been successful in the field of visual arts in London, sees other cancer patients and sees many of them living a normal life against the odds and wondering, “Why not me?” I was prompted.

She wants a combination of non-adapted and widely available drugs to work for her, but admits that she works purely instinctively, but various elements of her research. All together, the treatment is driven by the determination to maintain a traditional life.

She is also participating in a Care Oncology Clinic study using five major drugs and hopes to open the door to further treatment.

Balancing her research with the time spent in the hospital to recover from treatment and her precious time with her children is an almost impossible balance to reach.



In an online post, Sarah said: “In doing this research on integrated breast cancer treatment, I found an underground network of the general public trying to connect with other cancer patients around the world and find ways to stay alive.

“There are stories of miraculous recovery, stable illnesses, protocols that worked and protocols that didn’t work. There is sadness, but an overwhelming sense of hope for the future, and I have both hands. future.

“My ambition is to continue my research and help other cancer patients understand that cancer can be a chronic illness that they can live with rather than a death sentence. Cancer is very common. I feel this is more important than ever because it affects people’s lives.

Just a few weeks ago, Marie Graham, who met Sarah at school before her Christmas holidays in 2019, set up a GoFundMe page that has received an astonishing £ 41,000 or more so far.

The two have become close friends since they met and celebrated the New Year’s Eve party.

Sarah is trying to stop the growth of cancer by taking alternative medicine, changing her diet significantly, and using alternative therapies in combination. All of these are very expensive.

And for Sarah, who had to quit her job to manage her health, the financial burden increased to some extent.

The money raised so far will help both her treatment and her future family. Sarah states that the support is overwhelming.

“It’s a tremendous amount of money,” she said.

“We never expected to get such a response from people. What Marie did for us helps us pay for supplements and helps us pay our daily lives. The grocery store has £ 9. Account. It doesn’t mean we’re in poverty because we aren’t, but I think we’re in the network as most families are blocked. I’m just saying.

“We are very honored that our family is nearby and privileged in many ways, but this opens the door we never dreamed of. Let’s do it. “

She added: “I would like to thank the entire community and tell you how much support we have received from everyone. It means an absolute world for us.

“And I am very grateful to my husband, who is literally the most supportive and wonderful person you have ever met.”

And Sarah is keen to dispel the taboos of death and encourage others to speak out, knowing that they are not alone.

“Cancer is the subject of such a taboo, and people just don’t want to talk about dying,” she said.

“People I talk to hospice say they use the word hospice to die, but people will say they died or fell asleep.

“She said it was so taboo and shed under the carpet, not what we were talking about.

“What happens then is that people are suffering. If I could help only one person, it would be worth it.”

Donate to Sarah’s GoFundMe page Here..