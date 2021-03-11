US House of Representatives urges Biden to fully reopen the Canadian border by July 4





Toronto-As vaccine deployments continue to grow in Canada and the United States, some US politicians are calling on the Biden administration to reopen the Canadian-US border by this summer. In a letter to US President Joe Biden, New York Rep. Brian Higgins worked with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to “partially reopen the northern border by this year’s anniversary, July 4th. Day.” Higgins, who also chairs Parliament’s Northern Border Caucus, writes that the current border restrictions between the two countries “destroy the structure of our community and are a serious problem for individuals, families and businesses.” “Given the economic and social costs that border closures have brought to the region, we must prioritize efforts to expand the exceptions for key travelers and plan a gradual reopening now.” Higgins wrote. This request was made after Biden announced last week that all Americans wishing for the COVID-19 vaccine would have the vaccine available by the end of May. Higgins told CTV News correspondent Richard Madan in Washington that the number of vaccinations should coincide with the lifting of public health measures, including border restrictions. “Sometimes we have to push and there are many priorities. My job is to make opening the US-Canada border the administration’s top priority,” Higgins said. Higgins had previously signed a letter in January in collaboration with 23 other parliamentarians, calling for the Biden administration to begin developing plans to reopen the Canadian-US border into a non-essential trip. But Canada says it’s premature. “We can see the light at the end of the tunnel, but it’s not there yet,” the chief executive officer of the Prime Minister’s Office told CTV News. Trudeau and Biden are their First face-to-face virtual meeting On February 23, the two leaders agreed to prioritize issues such as the fight against COVID-19 and economic recovery.Roadmap for the new US-Canada partnership.. “ Details of the partnership include “taking a coordinated approach based on scientific and public health standards when considering measures to ease future Canadian-US border restrictions.” However, neither Biden nor Trudeau provide a timeline on this issue. The Canadian-US border has remained closed for non-essential travel since March 2020 to limit the spread of COVID-19.Since then, the restrictions have been updated monthly, due to the extension of the current border restrictions. Expired on March 21, 2021.. Under restrictions, tourists and cross-border visits remain prohibited, but with the compassionate admission to Canada from the United States and other countries, as well as travel by certain family members and loved ones. You can file a proceeding for a reason. On conditions including compulsory quarantine on arrival.

..





