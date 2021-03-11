“Brain cell energy loss can cause Parkinson’s disease” | Chennai News







The results of this study are published in the leading peer-reviewed scientific journal, Nature Scientific Reports. Chennai: Scientists at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras have discovered that a lack of energy in certain brain cells can trigger the neurodegenerative disease Parkinson’s disease (PD), using a computational model of the human brain. .. If pharmaceutical companies develop drugs to improve the efficiency of energy supply to cells, there may be cures for the disease, they announced here Wednesday.The results of this study are published in the leading peer-reviewed scientific journal, Nature Scientific Reports. Parkinson’s disease is a degenerative and progressive disorder that affects nerve cells deep in the brain called the basal ganglia and the substantia nigra. Substantia nigra nerve cells produce the neurotransmitter dopamine, which acts as a relay for messages that plan and control body movements. Loss of 80% of dopamine can affect quality of life with symptoms such as tremors, bradykinesia, stiffness, and balance problems.

It is the second most prominent neurodegenerative disease in the world after Alzheimer’s disease. “Until now, doctors didn’t know why substantia nigra dopaminergic neurons began to die in some people,” said V Srinivasa Chakravarthy, a professor of biotechnology, and the computational neuroscience of IIT-M. The director of the Institute of Science said. “A series of computational studies show that when nerve cells in the brain are starving for sufficiently oxygenated blood, energy levels are reduced and their efficiency is also reduced. This is with α-sinucrane. It affects the production of a protein called the active oxygen species, which alters the levels of calcium and dopamine, each of which is a characteristic intracellular change in Parkinson’s disease, “he said. Loss of small nuclear neurons, such as the substantia nigra, affects all major domains of brain function (sensory motor, cognitive, emotional, autonomic).

The computational model was developed by Vignayanandam Ravindernath Muddapu, who recently received his PhD from IIT Madras. Patients with Parkinson’s disease are currently being given medication to control their symptoms, but treatment requires an understanding of the root cause of the loss of substantia nigra cells. “We plan to develop a computational test bench for the treatment of this disease, which will link cellular-level dysfunction to behavioral-level abnormalities. Over the next five years, this type of framework will now be available. We hope that it will help provide personalized care to patients with Parkinson’s disease, rather than the trial-and-error approach adopted, “he said.

