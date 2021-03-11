Governor Cox “surprised” by the April 1 vaccine announcement Health Department

Salt Lake City — The Utah-wide health sector is looking for ways to meet Governor Spencer Cox’s goal of opening vaccine registrations to all adults in the state.

They call Cox’s late Thursday announcement an “unexpected change” and a “surprise.”

Vaccine deployment is steady and gradual, aging and improving health.

But, as Governor Cox is now saying, it’s all expected to change on April 1.

“When the Governor’s Office announced it, we were just as surprised as everyone else,” said Trevor Warner, communications manager at the Davis County Health Department.

No, this is not an April Fool’s joke.

It may seem like one thing, but given that health departments like Davis County are poking into the plans for a population of more than 50, which opened last week.

“We are working to transition vaccine deployments to address this unexpected change from age-based distribution plans,” the Salt Lake County Health Department said in a statement sent to FOX13. ..

“Until the first week of April, the appointment of these new priority groups is fully booked,” Warner said. “As the governor said, no vaccine has been introduced yet.” Told.

Warner said they haven’t yet received a dose boost that would allow them to increase their appointments, but Joe Doherty of the Utah COVID-19 response team said they would boost in the coming weeks. Explained that he expected that to occur.

“The federal government has promised to buy more vaccines and is currently underway,” said Doherty. “Today, they announced that they would buy the Johnson & Johnson vaccine 100 million times.”

Dougherty explained that if Utah had enough vaccines, they could get up and prepare their partners to vaccinate 300,000 people a week.

He said the state is currently receiving an initial dose of 67,000 times a week.

With all the excitement around the date of April 1st, Doherty emphasized that the timeline was not set to stone.

Therefore, some keywords in the announcement are “anticipate” and “probably”.

“The governor expects the vaccine to be available to everyone else in Utah by around April 1,” Doherty said.

He said it was cautious optimism. It’s not a guarantee, but we hope April Fool’s Day will be genuine for all adults in Utah.

“April 1 will be an exciting day for many. If the vaccine is introduced and more appointments can be made, it will be an exciting day for the health sector,” Warner said. It was. “But at the same time, people need to keep the perspective that the vaccine isn’t here yet.”

Warner, Doherty, and Salt Lake County Health Department have each pointed out that people who are not currently eligible for vaccination will not be able to sign up for an appointment, even after April 1st.

“Currently, we do not plan to book people under the age of 50 unless they have a qualified medical condition,” wrote the Salt Lake County Health Department.

They said the rest of the adult population wishing for the vaccine would have to wait until the time frame officially opened. It will probably be after April 1st. Warner said it would be a battle for people to get promises and urged them to have patience if they couldn’t get promises right away.

In addition to the county health department, there are several other places where people can be vaccinated.

