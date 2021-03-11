Coronavirus: Hydroxychloroquine “Therapeutic” “Harmful and should not be used” advertised by Trump

The malaria drug, which President Donald Trump advocated as a potential treatment for Covid, has been shown to increase the risk of dangerous complications by more than 400% in a new global analysis led by Dundee scholars.

Scientists published something fresh today International Guidelines to encourage doctors not to use hydroxychloroquine in patients admitted with Covid.

The inexpensive drug is still widely used in parts of Asia and Brazil, which has the second highest number of deaths in the world after the United States.

read more: Vaccinated warnings over 65 are more sociable

And last fall, 95% of Italian Covid inpatients were on antimalarials.

The recommendations are based on an analysis of thousands of clinical trials worldwide conducted on behalf of the European Respiratory Society by a panel of experts from nine countries, led by Professor James Chalmers of the University of Dundee.

They found that 44.3% of patients who received hydroxychloroquine suffered from side effects. In contrast, 15.4% of the control drug corresponds to a 423% increase in risk.

Professor Chalmers, a pulmonologist and expert in chronic airway disease, said: “It can cause problems with the rhythm of the heart, and in severe cases, these side effects can be very serious if you are taking other medications that affect the heart.”

The drug was very popular after being advocated by pandemic skeptics such as Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and US President Trump. They continued to promote it last year after both the FDA and WHO dropped it as a potential remedy.

Mr. Trump revealed that he took the drug prophylactically and claimed it was safe and “no problem at all”, but hydroxychloroquine is a “cure for Covid” and a video that means “you don’t” Need a mask to slow the spread of criticism for retweet. ” Coronavirus..

New recommendations guide best practices around the world for patients admitted to Covid

Professor Chalmers said: “The story of hydroxychloroquine really emphasizes the dangers of people recommending drugs in the absence of evidence that they really don’t know what they are recommending.

“It’s been widely promoted on the internet, but there’s never been a day when you’re” hiding “the great effects of hydroxychloroquine and you don’t see anything in your Twitter account.

“There are still people who believe this a lot.”

read more: Health Commission states that intensive care unit is still full and non-urgent surgery cannot be resumed

The new guidelines have the potential to save thousands of lives worldwide, but after scientists discover that the combination of tocilizumab (a rheumatoid arthritis drug) and the steroid dexamethasone can reduce complications by up to 40%. is.

Dexamethasone is already widely used in NHS hospitals in the United Kingdom, and data on the benefits of tocilizumab have recently emerged, but Clinicians “do not know which patients to use,” said Chalmers.

“There are actually many variations around the world. In some countries it is not used at all and in some places it is only used by the most sick people in the intensive care unit.”

According to ERS, all Covid patients receiving ventilation or oxygen treatment in the hospital, both inside and outside the intensive care unit, should be treated with combination therapy. That is, it applies to 8 out of 10 patients.

This week, President Jair Bolsonaro told Brazilians to “stop whining” about Covid.

In addition, the Panel strongly recommends that people hospitalized with Covid be given anticoagulants because of the “shocking statistics” that one in three people develops blood clots.

However, Professor Chalmers said further research is needed to determine whether anticoagulants and anti-inflammatory drugs should also be prescribed to prevent hospitalization.

He states: “There are many people at home who are very ill with Covid, have a high risk of getting worse, and are at risk of blood clots.

“Therefore, there is really a need for those studies in the community about where things like anticoagulants and some anti-inflammatory drugs can prevent people in the community from getting worse and going to the hospital.”

read more: How Brazil transitioned from “herd immunity” to uncontrollable mutants

The new guidelines also deny the use of remdesivir. Remdesivir is an expensive antiviral drug that was widely used throughout the UK last year. Scotland -Based on weak evidence of meaningful benefit to the patient.

However, there was no evidence that it was causing harm.

Majority research by the world health The organization found that remdesivir did not affect mortality, but a smaller US trial concluded that remdesivir reduced the time spent in hospitalization.

“The panel was quite divided on this,” said Professor Chalmers.

“Some people felt that if they could spend less time in the hospital, it would still be worth trying, but overall, it would be quite expensive as it would have little meaningful effect.”

Vaccination should limit the number of people hospitalized in Covid in the UK if the number of cases surges again, but most of the world still relies on drugs to reduce death.

New guidelines are essential in shaping best practices for clinicians around the world, with at least 30,000 people using highly effective vaccines, according to Professor Chris Witty, UK Chief Health Officer. It is important in the UK, which said it could die from illness.

Professor Chalmers said: “I don’t think we’re still out of the woods in the UK. In most other countries around the world, we’re far behind in terms of vaccination numbers.

“I just hung up with an Italian colleague. They are experiencing a really serious third wave. Their intensive care unit is full again.

“For countries other than the UK that are still fighting this at a very high level, it is important to know what works.

“A 30-40% reduction in mortality will save tens to hundreds of thousands of lives in the next year or two.”