A Healthy Plant-Based Diet Associated With Reduced Stroke Risk: Study: Tribune India

Washington, March 11

There has been a lot of turmoil about adapting to a plant-based diet for some health benefits, but new studies have shown that eating a healthy plant-based diet and health such as refined grains and added sugars. He emphasized that reducing the intake of untargeted foods can reduce stroke risk by up to 10%.

The results of this study were published in Neurology, a medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.

In this study, eating a healthy plant-based diet that includes foods such as vegetables, whole grains, and beans, and reducing the intake of health-related foods such as refined grains and added sugars poses a risk of stroke. It turns out that it can be reduced.

The study emphasizes that a diet high in high-quality plant-based foods may reduce the risk of ischemic stroke. Ischemic stroke is the most common type of stroke associated with blocking blood flow to the brain.

In this study, no association was found between diet and hemorrhagic stroke that occurs when an artery in the brain leaks or ruptures blood.

“Many studies have already shown that eating a diet rich in fruits and vegetables can reduce the risk of all kinds of illnesses, from heart disease to diabetes,” says a Harvard School of Public Health study. The author, Dr. Megbaden, said. Ph.D. in Public Health in Boston, Massachusetts.

“I wanted to know if there was a link between this kind of healthy diet and the risk of stroke,” Baden added.

The study enrolled 209,508 people who did not have cardiovascular disease or cancer at the start of the study. Researchers have followed participants for over 25 years. Participants responded to a questionnaire every two to four years asking how often they ate more than 110 foods on average compared to the previous year.

The researchers divided the participants into five groups based on the quality of their diet, specifically the high quantity of vegetable foods, without excluding all animal foods.

For example, those who have the healthiest plant-based diet will have healthier plants such as leafy vegetables, fruits, whole grains, beans, and vegetable oils compared to those who have the lowest quality diet. On average, I was consuming 12 servings of base foods per day. , Average daily 7.5 servings.

For health-prone vegetable foods such as refined grains and vegetables with high glycemic indices such as corn and potatoes, the healthiest diet averaged three meals a day, but 6 It was half a meal. With the lowest quality diet.

For meat and dairy products, the healthiest diet group averaged 3.5 servings per day, while the lowest quality diet group served 6 per day.

During the study, 6,241 people had strokes, of which 3,015 had ischemic strokes and 853 had hemorrhagic strokes. The type of stroke was unknown to others. People who ate the most healthy plant-based foods had a 10 percent lower risk of stroke than those who ate the least.

Looking at the types of stroke, people in the group that ate the most healthy plant foods showed an approximately 8% lower risk of ischemic stroke compared to those who ate the least.

Researchers have found that there is no difference in the risk of hemorrhagic stroke. Researchers also found no association between vegetarian diet and stroke risk, albeit in a small number of cases.

“We believe that these differences may be due to the different qualities of plant-based foods that people consume,” Baden said.

Baden said: “A vegetarian diet rich in healthy vegetable foods, such as refined grains and the addition of sugar and fat, is an example of the so-called” healthy “diet quality difference. Our findings have important public health implications, as future nutritional policies to reduce the risk of stroke should take into account food quality. “

“The type of stroke was unknown in more than one-third of stroke patients, but the findings are consistent with a lower risk of ischemic stroke and lower risk of total stroke in people who eat a plant-based diet. Has been since previous studies, showing that ischemic stroke accounts for about 85% of all strokes. These results are encouraging, “Baden concludes. (ANI)