Foods to eat for healthy kidneys





The whole world celebrates March 11th every year as World Kidney Day, demonstrating the importance of these organs in the body. The kidneys, one of the most important parts of the human body, purify the blood by excreting toxins and waste products. But when it comes to a healthy diet, the kidneys are not the first on our priority list. Keeping your organs healthy is very important, as everyone knows that kidney disease is a silent killer that can have a significant impact on quality of life. There are several ways to reduce your risk of developing kidney disease, such as drinking plenty of water and exercising. Also, apart from staying healthy and active, eating a healthy diet can solve most of the problems that the human body faces. Some foods are readily available and essential for consumption. The inclusion of these foods in our diet serves as a precautionary measure to avoid contraction of kidney disease. Here’s a list of what you can eat to kill silent killer and keep your kidneys healthy. 1. Cabbage: It contains some useful compounds and vitamins, including Vitamin C and Vitamin K, and is naturally low in sodium. Cabbage is rich in insoluble fiber, which makes the stool bulky and keeps the digestive system healthy. 2. Sweet potatoes: It is rich in vitamins and minerals. Sweet potatoes also help you lose weight and fight obesity. 3. Cauliflower: Other nutrients, including indole, which are rich in vitamins C, vitamins K and B, folic acid, fiber, and anti-inflammatory compounds and are abundant in this vegetable. 4. Onion: Onions are one of the most important ingredients used in almost every type of diet we eat. Onions contain vitamin C, manganese, B vitamins and prebiotic fiber. 5. Kale: Green leafy vegetables are very good for the kidneys, so kale is also added to the list. Food is rich in vitamins and minerals. 6. Garlic: It is primarily used to add flavor to the foods we cook, but few know the fact that it has many nutritional benefits and anti-inflammatory properties. Garlic also contains vitamin B6, vitamin C, sulfur compounds and manganese. 7. Egg white: It has a very high content of good quality protein that helps keep the kidneys healthy. 8. Apple: There is a famous quote that one apple a day keeps the doctor away. Apples have a high protein content and help reduce risk factors associated with kidney damage. 9. Berry: These are excellent sources of antioxidants and useful nutrients. 10. Citrus fruits: To keep your kidneys healthy, you need to get more vitamin C, and citrus fruits are the best source for that. Citrus fruits include oranges and lemons.

