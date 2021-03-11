The CDC reports that Hawaiians survive the longest at the age of 81, and West Virginia people die the earliest at the age of 74.

New report from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Revealed life expectancy for all US states.

Life expectancy for the entire US population was 78.7 in 2018. This was last year when full data was available.

It has increased slightly since 2017, when life expectancy was found to be 78.6 years.

Hawaii Residents have the highest life expectancy at birth, with an average age of 81 in 2018.

West Virginia, on the other hand, had the shortest life expectancy, with Mountain Life Expectancy at about 74.4 years.

Life expectancy for adults reaching the age of 65 ranged from living another 17.5 years in Kentucky to another 21.1 years in Hawaii.

Women lived longer than men in all states, ranging from more than 3.8 years to 6.2 years.

Following another report from the CDC, the coronavirus pandemic reduced life expectancy in the United States by one year in the first half of 2020. This is the largest decrease in at least 20 years.

Top 10 states with the longest life expectancy .. 1. Hawaii 2. California 3. New York 4. Minnesota 5. Connecticut 6. Massachusetts 7. Washington 8. Colorado 9. New jersey 10. Rhode Island

… and the bottom 10 states with the shortest life expectancy 51. West Virginia 50. Mississippi 49. Alabama 48. Kentucky 47. Tennessee 46. ​​Louisiana 45. Oklahoma 44. Arkansas 43. South Carolina 42. Missouri

In the report, the CDC collected 2018 state-specific final death toll in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Population estimates are based on the 2010 census, and life expectancy after age 65 is based on demographic data from the Medicare & Medicaid Service Center.

In terms of life expectancy for the total population in 2018, Hawaii ranked first with a life expectancy of 81 years.

Hawaii has the lowest levels of obesity in the United States and a low rate of preventable hospitalizations. Smoking rate is low.

The top five were closed in California, Connecticut, New York and Colorado.

West Virginia, on the other hand, has the shortest life expectancy of the 50 states, with a life expectancy of 74.4 years.

West Virginia is one of the countries with the highest obesity rates in the United States, second only to Mississippi, and nearly 40% of adults in the state are severely overweight.

In addition to the high prevalence of obesity, West Virginia has the highest proportion of adults with diabetes at 15.2%.

West Virginia has the highest mortality rate from drug overdose in the country Wallethub survey As the happiest state in America.

This was followed by Mississippi, Alabama, Kentucky, and Tennessee, all of which fell into the southern United States.

The CDC report also looks at life expectancy for men compared to women. In the United States, life expectancy overall was 76.2 years for men and 81.2 years for women.

California had the highest life expectancy for men at 78.4 years, and Hawaii had the highest life expectancy for women at 84 years.

West Virginia has the lowest rates for both men and women, averaging 71.7 and 77.3 years, respectively.

The difference in life expectancy between men and women was about five years across the United States, ranging from a maximum of 6.2 years in New Mexico to a minimum of 3.8 years in Utah.

“With a few exceptions, the states with the largest gender differences have the shortest life expectancy at birth, but the states with the smallest gender differences are mostly found in the states with the longest life expectancy,” the CDC said in a report. writing.

Finally, the report focused on life expectancy after adults reach the age of 65, which is considered elderly.

Hawaii has the longest life expectancy, adults have a life expectancy of 21.1 years, Kentucky and Mississippi have the shortest life expectancy, and elderly people have a life expectancy of 17.5 years.

Hawaii also ranks first in terms of life expectancy for men and women after age 65, living over 19.3 and 22.6 years, respectively.

Meanwhile, Mississippi was the last for men who lived another 15.9 years, and Kentucky was the last for women who lived another 18.6 years.

“The states with the lowest life expectancy at age 65 are mainly concentrated in the south, and the states with the highest life expectancy are mainly in the west and northeast,” the author writes.