Health
Three-quarters of European countries see an increase in cases of coronavirus
In the UK, COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths have plummeted, but in many other parts of Europe the situation is very different.
According to Sky News analysis, cases are increasing in three-quarters of European countries, with the highest increase in Central and Eastern Europe.
Only nine of the 40 European countries analyzed had fewer cases recorded in the first week of March than in mid-February, with Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom recording the largest declines.
Spain is the only country with a lower case rate than at the end of September.
Most of the countries with the highest rises were in Central and Eastern Europe, with large-scale infections later than in Western Europe, where the pandemic began a year ago.
As the pandemic shows, increased cases are a major concern and usually lead to increased hospitalizations, pressure on the healthcare system, and death.
Part of Estonia ran out of hospital beds this week, Czech Republic and Slovakia had to move COVID Inpatients in hospitals in other European countries and Latvia are preparing for a third wave of coronavirus.
Europe was hit hard when the pandemic first spread to the continent last year, but now there are several more contagious variants, suggesting that Kent’s is more deadly. This time it is different.
Expectations are high for vaccine deployment, but it’s happening at varying rates across Europe, with the UK being one of the fastest and EU countries lagging behind.
As the pandemic continues, it is still important to consider cases, deaths, hospitalizations, positive rates (number of people tested positive), and vaccination rates.
The Czech Republic is in the worst situation in Europe, but the rest of the world is not so good.
This next group is on track, but some of those indicators are not ideal.
The UK, along with several other countries, is one of the best performing countries in Europe.
The graph above contains only the countries that publish the complete dataset.
Dr. Stephen Griffin, a virologist at the University of Leeds, said the UK gave more than one-third of its population the first dose, but the fact that European cases are on the rise is a cause for concern.
“I think we should close the border because there are variants that could be imported,” he told Sky News.
“It’s hard to say this without being accused of being a skemonger, but there are human costs and we are still seeing death.
“If you open the border too much, you’ll get this tail that can be infected by the virus. It won’t take long to kick off again in the UK. It’s not yet at risk. There is none.”
methodology
The radar chart shows the number of cases and mortality per 100,000 people from March 1st to 7th week, the positive rate for the week from February 22nd to 28th, and the latest 100,000 per day available. Total mortality rate per person, average number of inpatients per 100,000 per week from 22nd to 28th February and infections from 1st to 7th March and 15th to 21st February change. If the above weekly data is not available, the latest week will be considered. UK data and positive rates for hospital patients are obtained from the UK Government’s Coronavirus Dashboard.
