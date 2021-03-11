CDC Cincinnati Experts Respond to Reported Side Effects

I have a painful arm. Maybe a headache. Some people have dizziness, while others are like a birdhouse of an itchy rash at the injection site.

Report of side effects of COVID-19 vaccine Streamed to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention And other vaccine tracking locations. Inform the world of direct reactions from hundreds of thousands of recipients of urgently licensed vaccines.

Enquirer received some reports of side effects directly from readers. Cindy Fuckler, 59, is a Labrand nurse who received her first dose of the Moderna vaccine on January 20 through Hamilton County Public Health.

There was no reaction at first, but about eight days later she developed hot, red itchy urticaria around the area where she was shot. She went to the doctor. Doctors said they were probably allergic and could take Benadryl and apply hydrocortisone cream to the rash.

Fuckler said he wasn’t too worried about taking care of the rash.

“It was a concern about’why this is happening’,” she said.

What she and her doctor didn’t know at the time was a rash or “COVID arm” General delayed reaction Reported by people who received the modelna vaccine.

Fackler said he was relieved when he began reading about other vaccinated people, many of whom were also caregivers with similar experiences.

A 70-year-old from Anderson Township, Page Belland developed chills, headaches, and fever, rising to 100.3 degrees hours after the second dose of Moderna vaccine. Her symptoms lasted about 24 hours before disappearing.

“It’s not expensive to pay for not getting a COVID,” she said.

What experts say about side effects

What is surprising or even alarming to most people has so far not been impressive to vaccine professionals. They say that extreme side effects are extremely rare. Even allergic reactions are mostly injection site specific and not anaphylaxis. This is a dangerous reaction in which blood pressure drops rapidly, the airways narrow, and people’s breathing is impeded.

“The message of take-out is that the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh the risks,” said Dr. Robert Frenck, a vaccine expert who leads several COVID-19 trials at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

“The adverse events people have reported so far are the same as we have seen in clinical trials,” Frenck said.

Why do young people have more side effects?

If you hear that young people report more side effects than people over the age of 55, you’re right.

“I’m not really sure why young adults respond more generally, but it could be due to a stronger immune response to the vaccine,” Frenck said. “Antibody levels in young adults and older people are about the same.”

Dr. Jennifer Forester, an associate professor of infectious diseases at the University of Cincinnati School of Medicine and an associate chief medical officer at UC Health, finally agreed that experts do not know why this seems to be happening.

“What we still don’t understand is that some people seem to have a stronger or longer-term response to the vaccine, whether it’s age, genetics, or something else about the immune system. But I really don’t know why. I’m still learning. “

Do women react more strongly?

So far, the scientific literature says “yes”. Review of side effects reported in people receiving the vaccine created and published by the CDC From mid-December to mid-January, 79% of these reports were found to be female. (This study states that 90% of all respondents with side effects are mild.) Another CDC study on the most dangerous reactions, including anaphylaxis, was published in JAMA Insights from mid-December to mid-January. I did. Virtually all of these reported reactions were female.

Why this difference? It’s not clear. Scientists interviewed in a recent report by Health Magazine said that Women are more comfortable reporting side effects-or it may be that their immune system is more responsive.

The doctor has already warned the woman Pay attention to the mammogram schedule Around their COVID-19 vaccination. During the study, the vaccine apparently stimulated such a strong response in some women, with swollen armpit lymph nodes appearing in the mammogram. Such photographs may lead to additional tests to rule out cancer lymphoma.

What are the side effects after the second shot?

Some say that side effects increase after the second dose. It’s not surprising to local experts either.

“After the first dose, your body builds a machine to fight this new antigen, and on the second dose your body reacts with that machine, especially the COVID-19 antibody,” said Jewish Deputy Medical Officer. Dr. Imran Naqvi, President, said Hospital-Mercy Health.

Frenck, director of the Vaccine and Treatment Evaluation Unit and a gambling program for clinical research funded by the National Institutes of Health at Cincinnati Childrens, said the frequency of dose-based side effects depends on the type of vaccine in the platform.

“For mRNA vaccines, side effects are more frequent with the second dose. For adenoviral vector vaccines, side effects are more common with the first dose.” He first mentioned with Pfizer. It is a modelna type vaccine. The second Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one injection.

Forrester remembered that side effects can be a good sign. “Many of the side effects people are experiencing are caused by the immune system doing its job – responding to new pathogens, in this case new proteins, so that your immune system can respond next time. I’m building my memory in, “she says. Said. “For many, the next dose is the second dose. Therefore, the immune system remembers seeing this before and takes action.”

How are all these side effects reported?

CDC Self-report by V-safe, A voluntary safety monitoring system specially created for the COVID-19 vaccine. If you agree to use it, you will receive a smartphone text with a link to a web survey.

According to Frenck, V-safe is a tool that allows many people to quickly report side effects. It, in part, helps vaccine watchers identify rare side effects that can drip out of the millions of common effects reported.

Sometimes it’s hard to tell if these reported side effects are due to a vaccine or just a “random event,” Frenck said. “But that’s the best we can do.”

It also collects Medshadow, an independent non-profit health news journalism site focused on the side effects of medicines. Report side effects.. It’s a way to help people prepare better for their vaccine experience.

In a more unusual report via Medshadow:

In a December FDA report, three patients experienced Bell’s palsy, sudden, usually temporary, weakness or paralysis of facial muscles.

The CDC reports that 11% of patients experienced lymph node swelling after the first shot. After the second shot, it rose to 16%.

Several patients with facial filler experienced swelling after vaccination. They were treated with antihistamines and steroids.

Side effects are the main reason people refuse to get vaccinated. According to a recent poll by the Kaiser Health Foundation. A poll conducted in mid-January as vaccine availability increased found that 36% of Americans refused to fire because of side effects.

What to do if you have side effects of the vaccine

So what if you feel that you have too many side effects?

Forrester provided the following advice: “First of all, if you have hives or breathing problems immediately after vaccination, you should see a doctor immediately. To be fair, allergic reactions to these two vaccines are negligible. What was given. Million doses.

“Also, if you have muscle pain, fever, chills, or headache and the symptoms persist for more than 48-72 hours after vaccination, you may be infected with COVID-19, which is not from the vaccine but from the infection. Please contact your doctor because there is a person-influenza, or another infection. ” “Some rashes are common about a week after vaccination, but they can also be a sign of a delayed allergic reaction. Ask your doctor to see the rash to determine the next step. recommend to.”

However, for most people, side effects may not require external attention.

“Take Tylenol or Advil to rehydrate and allow the body to start reacting,” Naqvi suggested. (Reminder: Do not take Tylenol or Advil before taking a shot unless your doctor advises you to do so.)

Overall, the message from experts and vaccinated people is that the negative side effects do not outweigh the benefits of being vaccinated.

Belland said it was good to know that she was completely vaccinated. Now she can get together with her vaccinated friends. She wants to have her first haircut next week.

“Even if I’m sure I’ll get sick, I’ll do it again with a heartbeat,” she said.

Fackler is still taking precautions, but she said that vaccination made her less worried about getting COVID-19 from and inoculating her. It also means that now that all parents have been vaccinated, they can spend time with them without worrying about getting sick.

Negative side effects may mean an inconvenient day, she said, but it’s better than the result of getting COVID-19 or giving it to someone else.

“In most cases, I think it’s almost easy,” she said.

Contributed by staff writer Anne Saker.