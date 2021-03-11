When do I need a COVID-19 vaccine booster? This is what we have ever known.





The· COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears Vaccination is on track in the United States. Millions of people have already been vaccinated, And the state have begun to significantly expand their eligibility. Experts expect herd immunity to be reached by the fall if vaccination continues at the current pace, but there are doubts about the need for booster shots and how long current vaccination will last. According to health experts, this depends primarily on several factors: how long the vaccine guarantees immunity from infection and whether new mutants reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine. Boosters aren’t real yet, but they could be in the future. At this point, the conversation about the need for COVID-19 booster shots is still slightly hypothetical, but vaccine manufacturers and researchers have already Preparation Possibility by testing boosters and vaccines to regulate known coronavirus variants. “Currently, the most important thing is to get people vaccinated,” he said. Waleed Javaid, Director of Infection Prevention and Control of Mount Sinai Downtown Network in Manhattan. Javaid explained that the sooner the population is vaccinated, the less chance the virus will circulate and mutate. Mutations lead to more contagious mutations that may require the latest vaccines in the future. Current COVID-19 Variant-B.1.1.7 variant found in the UK, variant P.1 found in Brazil, B.1.351 strain found in South Africa- More contagious, 4th wave Of the case. However, so far, the vaccine has proven to be somewhat effective against mutants. Shot may not be very strong against the current new stock, but it’s by no means useless. “I’ve never seen a variant completely avoid vaccination,” Javaid said. Experts primarily define the effectiveness of vaccines as prevention of severe infections, hospitalizations and deaths. Mild infections can occur after vaccination, but that is not the main cause of the warning. Jennifer WriterInfectious disease specialists and hospital epidemiologists at New York University Langone Health likened the symptoms to a common cold or mild flu. “All vaccines prevent hospitalization and death. That’s the ultimate benefit,” Reiter said. Scientists are still measuring how long the current COVID-19 vaccine provides immunity. Also, it is not yet known how much the vaccine guarantees immunity to the coronavirus. For example, TD (tetanus and diphtheria) vaccination requires booster immunization every 10 years. Javaid said that if we started to see new cases of COVID-19 in our population between the next 6 months and 5 years, that would be a good reason for boosters. Currently, antibody tests are used as markers for immune responses. However, more time is needed to study the response of the population to the vaccine before the duration of immunity can be fully assessed. Chalffy via Getty Images It is still unknown how long it will be protected from COVID-19 infection. Once scientists understand how long immunity lasts, we may have better ideas about boosters. Creating booster shots as needed does not take as long as the original vaccine. Shots from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech allow vaccine makers to update existing vaccines to address new strains.Usually this is To process It takes about 3 months. Both companies are already test We’re working on booster shots and shots that target the COVID-19 mutation, but we’re not committed to when or why they are generally needed. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine uses adenovirus, which is part of the common cold, to send messages to cells in the body, eliciting an immune response against the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. J & J’s vaccine trials were conducted when several new variants were in circulation, so experts are not concerned about their effectiveness with respect to hospitalization or death. Company CEO He told CNBC in early March that he was working on software. If it was needed, it would address the emerging variants, but he didn’t provide many other details about what the software was. COVID-19 will probably never disappear altogether. So far, there has been some vaccine response to known COVID-19 mutants, but Reiter pointed out that the virus is likely to continue to mutate. “COVID-19 will never go away,” she said. “In the long run, it will feel like the flu. The flu mutates every year. You need to be vaccinated every year, but there are cures and vaccines, and people are immune, so it’s complete. Can be managed. ” At this time, it is not known if or exactly when the vaccine needs to be adjusted in the form of boosters to target ongoing variants. However, given the fact that new mutations continue to be seen, scientists may need to make final updated shots to provide protection against subsequent virus strains. The question is whether it will be 6 months, 1 year, or 5 years later. Experts are still learning about COVID-19. The information in this article is known or available at the time of publication, but guidance may change as scientists discover more about the virus.Please Check the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention For the latest recommendations.

