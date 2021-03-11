Studies suggest what symptoms to watch out for

New studies suggest that the coronavirus symptoms felt in the first week of infection may predict how long they will last.

Patients with COVID-19 who experience more than 5 symptoms in the first week of illness are more likely to have so-called “COVID Longhowler”, and researchers have determined that they have symptoms for more than 28 days. According to a study published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Medicine on Wednesday.

The five most predictive symptoms of becoming a long-distance carrier during the first week were fatigue, headache, hoarseness, myalgia, and dyspnea.

Researchers at King’s College London, Massachusetts General Hospital, and Boston Children’s Hospital have asked COVID-19 patients in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Sweden to report their symptoms via a smartphone application from March to September 2020. did.

Of the more than 4,000 participants, approximately 13% reported symptoms lasting 28 days or longer, 4% reported symptoms lasting 8 weeks or longer, and 2% reported symptoms lasting 12 weeks or longer.

Among patients who reported symptoms for more than 4 weeks, Dr. Christina Astley, a Boston Children’s physician scientist and co-author of the study, said, “One-third develop symptoms in eight weeks and one-third 12 Symptoms appear in a week. ” hospital. “If you think about it, 1 in 20 people infected with COVID-19 has symptoms that last for more than 8 weeks.”

The likelihood of persistent symptoms was significantly associated with increased age, rising from 9.9% of individuals aged 18 to 49 years to 21.9% of individuals aged 70 years and older. Anosmia, or loss of smell, was the most common symptom in the elderly group.

Women were also more likely to have a longer COVID than men, with 14.9% of female study participants reporting symptoms 28 days after the initial infection, compared to 9.5% of men.

Studies have sought to identify risk factors and markers that may indicate a long COVID, but doctors have found that it can happen to anyone at any age, says a pulmonologist at the National Jewish Hospital. Dr. Michael Wechsler said.

“It can happen at any age, but it’s most disturbing for young people who are otherwise healthy and unfamiliar with these symptoms,” he said.

The survey found two main patterns among the survey participants. One group of COVID long-haul carriers reported only upper airway problems such as fatigue, headaches, and shortness of breath, sore throat, cough, and loss of odor. However, the second group of long-haul carriers had persistent multi-system complaints such as fever and gastrointestinal symptoms.

Weschler has seen a variety of symptoms at a clinic for COVID long-haul carriers at the National Jewish Hospital. Similar clinics have emerged in hospitals nationwide to address the growing number of COVID-19 patients who report symptoms within months of recovery.

“Long COVIDs are common. It affects the majority of patients and has a wide distribution of symptoms,” he said. “It’s important to make people aware that all of these various side effects and symptoms can occur.”

The study will be done in a few weeks Dr. Anthony Fauci announced that the U.S. government will launch a national initiative To study the long COVID he called the acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC).

Research published at JAMA Network Open on February 19 Approximately 30% of COVID-19 patients reported persistent symptoms 9 months after illness.

“There are many important questions we’ve been hoping for in this series of initiatives we’ll finally answer, which aren’t answered right now,” he said at the White House briefing on February 24th. I mentioned in.

Boston Children’s Astley hopes Wednesday’s study will lay the foundation for future government-funded studies that will help identify participants and intervene in long COVIDs before they know that patients have it. I’m out.

“A lot of attention has been paid to morbidity and mortality associated with COVID, which has facilitated a lot of modeling and decision making,” she said. “But this more chronic aspect of COVID becomes more important as more and more people are exposed to and infected with COVID.”

