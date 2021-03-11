A study in Montreal to find out why some older people are suffering from COVID-19

Several Montreal research facilities and a regional healthcare network have collaborated to conduct a $ 2.7 million study and take patients to urban care facilities to understand why some older people are more sensitive. We are going to find out what factors may expose the patient. There is an increased risk of developing serious and potentially fatal symptoms and complications.
Dr. Donald Bin, an infectious disease and immunity expert at the McGill University Health Center Institute, said: “But aging is not a biological condition. We want to know what is happening about aging, which is the answer we never got.”
Due to the large number of long-term care facilities in the city and the large number of cases of COVID-19, this Montreal-based study includes researchers in multiple disciplines such as heart disease, psychiatry, biochemistry, and immunology. Includes and finds out if there is a particular medical combination. The problem may explain why some patients are more susceptible to severe symptoms, just as the combination of smoking, genetics, and diabetes makes them more susceptible to heart disease.
Finding out who is at greater risk helps determine which patients infected with COVID-19 should be hospitalized early for treatment and which are not, and to medical resources. Helps reduce the burden. It also helps guide better infection control measures in long-term care facilities.
The study, funded by the Government of Canada through the COVID-19 Immune Task Force (CITF), found at least 350 residents in CHSLD and private elderly homes and 500 uninfected residents. Evaluate. Vinh takes a blood sample from a subject to see if he has a high prevalence of a protein known as an anti-autonomy that can interfere with interferon, a hormone in the immune system that is essential in the fight against COVID-19. Become one of the teams to confirm.
The study also examines whether there is a correlation between psychosocial factors such as anxiety, depressed mood, and cognitive impairment and the severity of COVID-19 symptoms. Exposure to chronic psychological stress is known to affect the body’s immune system and its ability to stop infections.
Several studies have shown an association between cognitive impairment and COVID-19, said Jean-Philippe Gouin, an associate professor of psychology at Concordia University. However, the fact that many people suffering from illnesses such as dementia and Alzheimer’s disease are also physically weak obscure the strength of the link, so researchers in the study are able to see the general functional level of the subject. Also evaluate.
“Similarly, we also question whether there are immunological changes that are known to be associated with cognitive deficits that can exacerbate the effects of the virus,” Gouin said.
Cardiovascular problems such as high blood pressure and the inability to control blood clotting are also investigated, but these are also associated with increased severity of COVID-19 symptoms.
Research has already begun in several areas and will continue until at least March 2022.
The research team includes the Institute of Health Center at McGill University, the University of Montreal, the University of Montreal (IUGM) and its Research Center (CRIUGM), the Douglas Research Center, the Faculty of Psychology at McGill University, and the Faculty of Psychology at Concordia University.
This study is being conducted in collaboration with two medical networks, the CIUSSS Center-Sud-de-l’Île-de-Montréal and the CIUSSS del’Ouest-de-l’Île-de-Montréal.
