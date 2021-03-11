Health
Scientists are approaching the development of “game-changing” tests to diagnose Parkinson’s disease
The results released today show that it is possible to identify Parkinson’s disease based on the compounds found on the surface of the skin. The findings provide hope that pioneering new tests for diagnosing altered state through a simple, painless skin swab may be developed.
Scientists at the University of Manchester have developed a technique that works by analyzing compounds in sebum, an oily substance that covers and protects the skin, and identifies changes in people with Parkinson’s disease. Sebum is rich in lipid-like molecules and is one of the less studied body fluids in diagnosing the condition. People with Parkinson’s disease can produce more sebum than normal. This is a condition known as seborrheic disease.
The study is funded by the charity Parkinson’s Disease UK, the Michael J. Fox Foundation, and the University of Manchester Innovation Factory. The work was originally funded based on the observations of Joymiln, whose husband was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at the age of 45. In collaboration with Dr. Tirokunas of the University of Edinburgh, Joy has her sense of smell, even before symptoms appear in the affected people.
The team, led by Professor Perdita Barran of the University of Manchester and Professor Monty Silverdale, clinical leader of the Salford Royal Foundation Trust, hired 500 people with or without Parkinson’s disease. Sebum samples were taken from the upper back for analysis. Various mass spectrometry methods have been used to identify 10 compounds in sebum that rise or fall in people with Parkinson’s disease. This allows scientists to distinguish people with Parkinson’s disease with 85 percent accuracy.
The team confirmed previous findings published in ACS Central Science Being able to use skin volatile compounds to diagnose the condition, increase the number of people sampled, and include participants from the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.
In a new study published today Nature CommunicationsUsing high-resolution mass spectrometry, we profiled complex chemical features in the sebum of patients with Parkinson’s disease and showed subtle but fundamental changes as the condition progressed. Detailed analysis showed lipid (fat) treatment and mitochondrial changes in Parkinson’s disease. The problem of mitochondria, a small energy-generating battery that powers cells, is one of the hallmarks of Parkinson’s disease.
This means that this “world’s first” testing strategy will not only help diagnose Parkinson’s disease, but also monitor the progression of the condition. Skin swabs provide a very important new tool in clinical trials and help researchers measure whether Parkinson’s disease can be slowed, stopped, or reversed.
This study reveals new diagnostic sebum-based biomarkers for Parkinson’s disease, provides insights into how the condition progresses, and links lipid dysregulation to changes in mitochondrial function.
These promising results, announced today, could lead to definitive tests for diagnosing Parkinson’s disease in an accurate, rapid, and cost-effective manner. The team is currently seeking funding to further develop the test and explore the possibility of using the test to “stratify” patients.
In collaboration with the University of Manchester Innovation Factory, the team has applied for a patent on diagnostic technology and plans to set up a spin-out company to commercialize the new test. They are also working to develop tests for COVID-19 using this approach, as shown in last week’s EClinical Medicine study and other conditions, and are motivated to bring this technology to market. We are actively looking for investors who are interested in helping.
Professor Perdita Barran, a professor of mass spectrometry at the University of Manchester, said: “We believe our results are a very promising step towards tests that may be useful in diagnosing and monitoring Parkinson’s disease.
“The tests are not only quick, easy and painless, but they also use existing technologies that are already widely used, so they should be very cost effective.
“We are currently improving the test to further improve its accuracy, taking steps to make it a test that can be used with NHS, and to develop a more accurate diagnosis and better treatment for this debilitating condition. We aim to move the findings forward. “
Parkinson’s disease tends to develop gradually, and it can take months, or even years, for an individual to become symptomatic enough to visit their GP. DaTscan is used regularly to help professionals identify the loss of dopamine-producing cells that causes the development of Parkinson’s disease. However, similar losses can occur in some other rare neurological conditions. Because there is no molecular test of the condition, the neurologist makes a diagnosis based on a combination of symptoms such as tremors, slowness, stiffness, and balance problems. However, many of the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease can overlap with other conditions, especially in the early stages of slow progression and more subtle symptoms.
In a recent UK-based survey of more than 2,000 people with Parkinson’s disease, more than a quarter (26%) were misdiagnosed as having another condition before being properly diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Reported ¹.
Professor David Dexter, Deputy Director of Research for Parkinson’s Disease UK, said:
“We are demonstrating an important step towards developing a fast and accurate test that not only revolutionizes the way Parkinson’s disease is diagnosed, but also monitors how this debilitating condition progresses. We are proud to have funded some of our research.
“Every hour, two more people are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in the UK, and a significant portion of these people may be misdiagnosed and treated for another condition before they get the correct diagnosis. Exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. People have been waiting and faced months of anxiety to confirm the diagnosis by a medical professional, but this innovative test allows people to be diagnosed quickly and accurately. , Now have access to important treatments and support for managing the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. Faster. “
56-year-old Daxa Kalayci lives in Leicester and was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in September 2019. After being misdiagnosed several times in four years, she eventually found herself in that condition.
“I was misdiagnosed as anxiety and stress-related tremors and said the problem was due to menopause. I cruised around the world for four months without knowing I had Parkinson’s disease. Only two weeks of travel. My symptoms got worse. My dream holiday turned into a nightmare. I couldn’t confirm that I had Parkinson’s disease, which I had suspected for a long time, so the discomfort caused by various drugs prescribed to control my symptoms. Side effects remained.
“My diagnosis was finally confirmed by DaTscan, but a quick and easy diagnostic test for Parkinson’s disease gave me the opportunity to start treatment earlier and enjoy more life. Return to your career as an emergency medical professional or nursing.
“This test could be a game changer for people like me who live with Parkinson’s disease and are looking for an answer. In the future, people won’t have to experience multiple appointment anxieties. So I’m very happy with this news. Waiting time and sleepless nights. test The better it is available. Anything that can help people looking for a diagnosis is a bonus. ”
