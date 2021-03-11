Why are New York farm workers not on the Covid-19 vaccine line?

Syracuse, NY – New York State Fairgrounds One of the countries Busiest COVID-19 Vaccination clinic.

But so far, farmers and farmers can’t take pictures anywhere else in New York.

The contrast ranks parts of the agricultural industry, especially after government. Andrew Cuomo We visited the trade fair venue this week and opened it. Vaccine eligibility To others based on age and profession.

“It was frustrating not to be included,” said Daniel Borres, who owns a dairy farm in southern Onondaga County that milks about 1,550 cows a day. “I think it was a good opportunity for the governor to reach out to the food industry. It was a pity that it didn’t happen.”

Agricultural workers and supporters have argued for weeks that they should be protected early from vaccines. They say it’s becoming more urgent as growth begins and thousands of migrant workers head north to New York.

California already prioritizes agricultural workers over people with underlying health who have been vaccinated in New York for about a month.

“I think this is behind New York,” said Laura-Anne Minkoff-Zern, an associate professor of food research and nutrition at Syracuse University. “There is really no more essential job than an agricultural worker.”

But prioritizing vaccine line workers goes beyond the need for vegetables and meat. It also prevents the virus from spreading exponentially across farms to the surrounding community, according to David Larsen, an environmental epidemiologist at the University of Syracuse.

Most work on the farm puts employees in close working and living conditions with each other.It could create a cluster of bubbles or cases, such as an outbreak last spring Green Empire Farm In Madison County.

However, few farm workers are steadily interacting with their customers, such as restaurants and hotels. This kind of interaction (spend a lot of time with many strangers) can lead to superspreading events like spider webs that grow in many directions. In short, the virus could spread rapidly among different people who take it home or work in different areas, Larsen said.

“In my opinion, the food service industry and hotel workers are at greatest risk of causing a major viral infection in the community,” Larsen said. “Meeting a new person every day is more risky than meeting the same person every day.”

Larsen and colleagues said the risk assessment would change within the first few weeks of the growth phase. According to the New York Department of Agriculture, about 8,000 migrant workers are heading to New York from other states and countries.

“It changes a lot,” Larsen said. “It can bring incidents to vulnerable communities.”

Larsen added that these risks can be mitigated by following Covid-19 protocols such as testing, quarantine, and wearing masks.

That’s what Brian Reeves did last year. He owns a Reeves Farm in Baldwindsville and relies on immigrant workers to manipulate his family’s dairy and produce products. Last year he tested immigrant workers who entered the country. Masks and disinfectants have become normal in indoor packing areas and other workstations.

After all, in 2020, only two of the Reeves workers got Covid-19. He said he signed it in the off-season after the farm stopped producing in late autumn.

Still, Reeves strongly supports delivering vaccines to farm workers sooner or later. According to him, even one case could stop working for several days.

Volles agrees. I can’t make up for the time I missed on the farm.

“The farm must be run,” Volles said. “Cow needs to be milked. Seeds need to be planted. All of these are time sensitive.”

The state’s Ministry of Public Health did not answer a question on Wednesday as to why farm workers were excluded from the vaccination eligibility list.

Reeves and colleagues said agricultural workers continued to produce food throughout the pandemic. They deserve some gratitude in the form of vaccinations, he said.

“We need workers to be healthy,” he said. “It’s time for them to be treated with the right respect.”

Farmers and worker advocates are also worried about providing vaccines to farmers, especially migrant workers, when vaccines become available. Some people don’t have a car. Some people speak languages ​​other than English.

Reeves and other farmers in the region said they were discussing bringing a mobile vaccine clinic to the farm with leaders in Onondaga County. He said the authorities were receptive, but had no plans yet.

SU professor Minkov Zern, who studies food and migrant workers, said the state should prioritize agricultural workers as it is not a large group compared to the millions already vaccinated. He said he thought. According to the Department of Agriculture, New York’s complete food manufacturing industry has about 200,000 workers.

Epidemiologist Larsen said waiting games for agricultural workers and other unqualified people could be shortened as more vaccines arrived from the three manufacturers.

“It will take a few weeks for them to be accessible,” he said. “It’s not a matter of months.”

However, being on the eligibility list is only the first step.

On Wednesday, the state began allowing people over the age of 60 to take shots. Some people made reservations at a local drugstore this week. Others can sign up for appointments on the state-owned site. Those reservations were a few weeks away, In April and May..

