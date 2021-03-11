Vicky Ferrand was hospitalized for serious side effects from cancer treatment





Vicky Ferrand was forced to return to the hospital after experiencing side effects on her latest cancer treatment in the United States. A cervical cancer activist is currently based in Maryland as she is participating in clinical trials of new drugs to extend her lifespan. Vicky, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer after a cervical smear test error, Update people on her journey via social media And in her latest post, she revealed that she was taken to the hospital after having side effects in the fourth round of the immunotherapy trial. In a Facebook post Wednesday night, Vicky shared a video from the hospital. There she explained that she had “a day of nausea, vomiting and headaches” after receiving the latest cancer treatments. “I was treated only yesterday and then landed in the hospital today. I woke up this morning (Wednesday) and thought I would vomit that day,” Vicky wrote. “I was nauseated, and every time I moved my head, my brain moved, and I felt more nauseated. It’s the only way to explain what happens on these days. “So I got up and took an anti-illness / antipsychotic drug and immediately went back to bed to see if the drug hit my stomach and I had a chance to work before vomiting. I didn’t vomit for an hour. 15 Minutes, probably not long enough, it was the beginning of the day of nausea, vomiting and headaches. “ Vicky explained that he soon began to vomit bile and decided to call his doctor. The doctor advised me to come to the hospital for an IV and further medication. A person from Limerick added: “By 5 pm, I couldn’t take any more because there were no signs of improvement. By then, I had no vomiting in my stomach, so at this point I was vomiting bile. not good! “So I called my doctor, and he returned to Day Hospital and administered some liquid through IV infusion along with some more anti-illness drugs given through IV I agreed that it should be done. “ After spending more than two hours in the hospital, Vicky had a blood test and was all allowed by her doctor to go home for recovery. 48 years old last month To commemorate her achievement of her “goal” of living to see her son Darag’s 10th birthdayShe says she hopes her side effects are over and has revealed that she will receive her fifth and final treatment within two weeks. “I spent about 2.5 hours injecting water and medicine and slept most of it until the blood test returned. All the blood looked normal and I was able to go home. “So I went home. I made tea and toast, took a bath, and now I’m ready for bed. My fingers crossed. Tomorrow I’m fine and the 5th round of the second round No vomiting until round. Hours of weeks. “

