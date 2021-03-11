CDC: Fully Vaxx people can connect securely! | iHeartRadio

Nightly news continues to try to understand when it’s safe for people to hug their grandparents again, but singles want to know when they can basically do the opposite of hugging Nana. I am. And by that? Yes, I mean hitting ugly things with strangers. Uh … the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dropped some good news just before that.

According to their new set of rules, the CDC makes fully vaccinated people appear to have sex again with people outside the quarantine bubble. Or at least they implied it. There is no direct mention of sex anywhere in the updated guidelines, but infectious disease doctor Anne Riou said that COVID-19 is a respiratory virus, so the rules for having sex now are close. It is essentially the same as any other activity related to. Contact with other people.

● Vaccinated people can safely hang indoors with other vaccinated people and remove their masks. Virtually, that is, if you are vaccinated, you can connect with another vaccinated person with little or no worries. “It’s very low risk for two vaccinated individuals to have sex,” says Liu.

● People who have been vaccinated should feel free to interact with each other. Reading the line spacing in the CDC guidance, vaccinated people are allowed to do dirty things with unvaccinated people. “If unvaccinated people have a low risk of serious illness and a low risk of exposure, having sex with them is probably a fairly low risk situation,” Liu said.

Dr. Liu wants all itchy singles to run through Tinder again. “If it’s safe to be around someone and breathe the same air, there’s no additional risk of having sex. COVID.” Source: Deputy