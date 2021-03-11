Did you already have a COVID?You may not need a second dose of the vaccine-Consumer Health News





Thursday, March 11, 2021 (HealthDay News)-If you have been infected with a new coronavirus before, you can take a single dose of Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to prevent future infections. It may be possible to protect it. To new research. “The antibody response to the first vaccination in people with immunity is equal to or greater than the response of non-infected individuals after the second dose,” said study co-author Dr. Viviana Simon. “. She is a professor of microbiology and medicine at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City. “Therefore, we believe that a single dose of the vaccine is sufficient for people already infected with SARS-CoV-2 to reach immunity,” Simon said in a school news release. .. Contact with the SARS-CoV-2 virus already activates the body’s immune system response. But is it enough to stop the administration of the new double dose vaccine? To investigate, Simon’s group compared 109 people with or without two vaccinated coronavirus infections. Within days of receiving the first dose, the rate of antibody production was 10 to 20 times higher in previously infected individuals than in those who had never been infected. After the second dose, Mount Sinai researchers found that antibody production was more than 10-fold higher in previously infected people than in those who had never been infected. “In fact, its initial dose is immunologically similar to a booster. [second] “Dose to uninfected people,” said Florian Kramer, a co-author of the study and a professor of microbiology, in a presentation. The findings were outlined in a letter to the editors published on March 10. New England Journal of Medicine.. The findings may impact vaccine deployment in the United States and around the world. A single dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to previously infected people can severely limit the supply of the vaccine, according to the research team. According to Simon’s group, it may also save these individuals from the risk of unnecessary side effects from the second dose. The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna double dose COVID-19 vaccine received an emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration in December 2020 and is being administered to millions of people nationwide. Dr. Amesh Adalja is an infectious disease and vaccine expert and a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Health and Security Center in Baltimore. He was not involved in the new study, but said he would provide “convincing evidence” that people already infected with SARS-CoV-2 may not need two vaccinations. It was. “This data is a way to increase dose supply and vaccinate the country quickly, so it can really be integrated with vaccine deployment,” said Adalja. He added that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Board needs to consider “this new data” when revising vaccination guidelines. For more information The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 vaccine.. Source: Amesh Adalja MD, Senior Scholar, Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, Baltimore; Mount Sinai, News Release, March 10, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos