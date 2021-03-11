Studies have shown that Pfizer vaccines provide less protection for cancer patients after a single dose





However, a second dose of the vaccine three weeks later significantly enhanced protection, and researchers called for early enhancement in this group in the United Kingdom. The UK vaccine strategy currently has a 12-week gap between doses of coronavirus vaccine. Pfizer recommends 21 days between doses.

In this study, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against 205 participants (54 healthy volunteers and 151 elderly patients, solid cancers such as breast and prostate cancer, and blood (blood) cancers such as leukemia) I analyzed the effect of. Preprint studies have not yet been peer-reviewed or published.

Researchers looked for levels of antibodies and T cells in the blood to determine the level of the immune response generated against the coronavirus.

Three weeks after a single dose of the vaccine, 39% of patients with solid tumors and only 13% of patients with hematological malignancies had an antibody response. 97% of the respondents were healthy volunteers.

In solid cancer patients who received the second dose 3 weeks after the first dose, the antibody response increased to 95% within 2 weeks of booster immunization. Patients with hematological malignancies were not given enough booster vaccine to determine the response of that group. Further evidence of the need for boost was demonstrated by the fact that antibody levels increased to 43% in people with solid cancer and only 8% in people with hematological malignancies 5 weeks after the first dose. It was 100% for healthy volunteers. “Our data provide the first real-world evidence of the immune effect of a single dose of Pfizer vaccine in a population of immunocompromised patients. After the first dose, most solid and blood cancer patients It indicates that it remained immunoprotected for at least 5 weeks after the primary injection; however, the effectiveness of this poor single dose can be remedied with an early booster on day 21. ” Dr. Sheeba Irshad, senior clinical lecturer at the Faculty of Cancer Pharmacy, who led the study, said. “Based on our findings, we recommend an urgent review of vaccine strategies for clinically very vulnerable groups. Until then, everything such as social distance and shield when cancer patients go to the hospital. It is important to continue to observe public health measures in Japan, even after vaccination. “ Stephen Evans, a professor of pharmacoepidemiology at the London School of Economics and Tropical Medicine, emphasized that certain restrictions need to be considered. “A change in the UK policy on delaying the second dose of the vaccine allowed the authors to compare those who received the second dose within 21 days with those who did not. No data has yet been provided on those who received it, after a 12-week delay. ” He said in a statement to the UK Science Media Center. “Nevertheless, these results suggest that the vaccine may not adequately protect patients with and without cancer,” he added. Shoba Amarnath, a Newcastle University researcher at the Newcastle University Cancer Center, said: “We know that the immune system of cancer patients is impaired compared to healthy controls. Therefore, the second vaccine boost is dysregulated to function with the same efficiency as healthy controls. Prepare your immune system. “The data in this study support the idea that patients with solid tumors are at greater risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection if the second dose is significantly delayed.”

