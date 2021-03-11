Visually see what you can expect before and after vaccination with COVID-19

Read in spanish

The Biden administration continues to increase vaccination, with people receiving about 2 million COVID-19 vaccines per day.

On March 2, thanks to a deal mediated between pharmaceutical giants Merck and Johnson & Johnson, the president promised enough vaccines for all adults in the United States by May.

The pace of vaccination has increased, as authorities expect More vaccines along the way, Are Americans wondering what to expect from a COVID-19 vaccine appointment and what to do after vaccination?

At the White House briefing on Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidelines for individuals who received a full course of COVID-19 vaccine.

Congrats! You will soon be part of almost 18% of Americans vaccinated against the coronavirus. What’s next?

Each state has its own registration process and may require different documents to book the COVID-19 vaccine, such as identification and proof of registration. If you do not know the required documents, please visit the website of your local health department before making an appointment.

The procedure for vaccination with the COVID-19 vaccine is similar to that for regular vaccines such as influenza vaccination. The difference is that the medical professional will keep you there for the next 15-30 minutes to monitor for serious adverse effects.

The CDC has reported several cases of anaphylaxis in people with a history of allergic reactions. However, these cases are extremely rare and most often occur within 30 minutes of being vaccinated. If you have a history of anaphylaxis or a severe allergic reaction, it is important to notify your health care professional at the vaccination site.

Within 3 days after vaccination, most people report mild to moderate side effects such as headache, malaise, chills, body aches, low-grade fever, and redness or swelling at the injection site. These side effects should last only a day or two, but they can affect your ability to perform day-to-day activities such as going to work or going to the gym.

Doctors emphasize that side effects are normal and are also a sign that the body is responding properly to the vaccine.

“Just because you hurt doesn’t mean that (the vaccine) didn’t work or didn’t work. That means your body responded as expected,” said COVID-19 at the Mayo Clinic. Melanie Swift, an occupational medicine doctor who is helping to lead the vaccination program, said.

People who receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine must wait at least 21 days before receiving the second dose. People who receive the modelna vaccine should wait at least 28 days.

The CDC recommends that the second shot be as close to a 3-week or 1-month interval as possible. However, authorities updated the guidance in January, stating that if necessary, a second dose of the double dose vaccine could be given up to 6 weeks after the first dose.

This guidance is only relevant for vaccines that require two shots, developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

The recently approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine may have fewer side effects than the other two vaccines. Approximately 50% of study participants reported pain at the injection site, compared with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines in approximately 80%.

For the second appointment, be sure to bring all the necessary documents from the first appointment and the vaccination card that should be given after the first dose.

The vaccination card should include details of the vaccine received (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna), date and arm injected (right or left). If you lose this card or didn’t receive it on your first booking, don’t worry. The state must have an electronic record of that information.

If you can’t find your information in the state vaccination information system and can’t remember the vaccine you received on your first appointment, the CDC will update its guidelines in January instead of resuming the vaccine available as a second dose. Recommended to get it. Vaccination series.

Most people report strong side effects after the second dose because it is a booster shot and provokes a stronger immune response. To minimize discomfort, doctors are advised to take painkillers such as acetaminophen and ibuprofen. They advise not to take these medications before being vaccinated in anticipation of these side effects.

Some experts say that taking Tylenol or Advil before vaccination may reduce the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Colleen Kelly, an associate professor at Emory University School of Medicine, speculated that this could be caused by reducing the inflammation caused by the immune system.

“The immune system produces a response through controlled inflammation. (Analgesics) can reduce the production of inflammatory mediators,” she said. “Therefore, when taking these drugs, this is a potential mechanism of diminished immune response to vaccination.”

She said taking painkillers after vaccination was “no problem at all.”

Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines were shown to be more than 94% effective in large clinical trials last fall. The J & J vaccine was found to be 72% effective in the United States in its large study, but less effective in South Africa and Latin America, where variants are distributed.

The J & J vaccine appears to be less effective than the other two FDA-approved vaccines, but health experts say that all vaccines are importantly equally effective.

“They reduce serious symptomatological illnesses that lead to hospitalization and death,” said Anna Legreid Dopp, senior director of clinical guidelines and quality improvement at the American Association of Health Systems Pharmacists. “It is these two things that reduce the overall social burden and the burden on the overall health care system.”

This protection does not occur overnight. It usually takes several weeks for the body to boost immunity. This means that you can get sick immediately after vaccination.

The CDC said it could take 10-14 days from the second shot for someone to develop complete immunity. This does not mean that all public health measures can be revoked two weeks after receiving a full vaccination.

Studies have shown that vaccines are effective against symptomatic diseases, but researchers are still learning their effects on asymptomatic infections. This means that vaccinated people can get the virus without getting sick.

“Probably infected, asymptomatic, and the virus remains in the nasopharynx,” Anthony Fauci said. Said at CNN Town Hall in January..

You are more likely to get a coronavirus within 2 weeks of vaccination. This is because it is the time when protection is most inadequate. However, depending on which vaccine you are vaccinated against, it is 72-95% effective, so you are unlikely to get sick when you are fully vaccinated. However, the vaccine is almost 100% effective against severe illnesses, so it is most likely a mild or moderate illness.

Americans should not abandon public health safety measures immediately after being vaccinated, but the CDC said there are some freedoms that fully vaccinated people can enjoy.

“We’re starting to turn the corner because we’ve had a lot of experience last year and more people are vaccinated every day,” CDC director Rochelle Warrensky said in a briefing at the White House on Monday. “As more Americans are vaccinated, there is increasing evidence that fully vaccinated people have some activity that can be resumed at a lower risk to themselves.”

According to the CDC, fully vaccinated people are when visiting other vaccinated people or unvaccinated people in a household with a low risk of severe COVID-19 infection. You don’t have to wear a mask or stay socially away in the house.

Fully vaccinated people at home with those who are not vaccinated and are 65 years of age or older or have an underlying medical condition that increases the risk of becoming seriously ill with COVID-19. You need to keep a social distance from the mask.

In situations where vaccinated people meet with unvaccinated people from multiple households, everyone must wear a mask and follow the social distance protocol. The CDC recommends gathering outdoors or in a well-ventilated area.

Regardless of vaccination status, the CDC recommends avoiding medium to large gatherings. The agency postpones to states where there may be guidance to limit the size of the rally.

According to the CDC, fully vaccinated people who attend events and large rallies must follow precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19, such as wearing masks, social distance, and frequent hand washing. There is.

Travel is one of the fastest ways the virus can spread.

The CDC argues that Americans should refrain from traveling, referring to the organization’s travel guidance, which was last updated on February 16.

“Because of the risk of obtaining and spreading COVID-19 while traveling, fully vaccinated individuals should take all precautions recommended by the CDC before, during and after travel.” And read the CDC statement provided by spokesman Caitlin Shokey to USA TODAY.

If a person has to travel, the CDC recommends waiting at least two weeks after being fully vaccinated and performing the following steps to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection.

Please check your travel restrictions before you go.

Get tested for viruses 1-3 days before your trip. Keep a copy of the test results in case someone asks for them while traveling.

Wear a mask, avoid crowds, and stay at least 6 feet away from people you didn’t travel with.

Wash your hands frequently.

Bring equipment such as masks and hand sanitizers.

Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth.

Take the test again after your trip.

Although there are still some restrictions on vaccinated individuals, health professionals encourage Americans not to be discouraged.

At a White House briefing on Monday, Warrensky said guidelines could change as researchers learn more about COVID-19 as a disease, Americans are vaccinated, and “disease dynamics” change. Said there is.

She said the updated guidance is based on scientific evidence and will balance the risk of infection for vaccinated Americans, unvaccinated Americans, and the region as a whole.

“It is important to note that this is the first guidance.” The science of COVID-19 is complex and our understanding of viruses continues to evolve rapidly. The recommendations announced today are: It’s just the first step. ”

Even if safety measures are still in place, Americans say they need to be vaccinated to protect themselves from the serious illness of COVID-19, which can lead to hospitalization and death.

According to clinical trials, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 100% effective against serious illness and J & J was 86% effective against serious illness in the United States.

Vaccination not only protects individuals and reduces the burden on the health care system, but also helps the country approach herd immunity. According to experts, at least 65%, and perhaps close to 85%, need to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.

Forch said the country could achieve herd immunity by the fall and reach some normality by the end of 2021. Experts said vaccines are only part of that equation and it is important to wear a mask and maintain social distance until the coronavirus circulates. Low.