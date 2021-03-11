Health
Denmark, Norway and Italy temporarily suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine-nationwide
Danish and Norwegian health officials said Thursday that they had temporarily stopped using it. AstraZeneca COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears vaccine Shot after a report that a blood clot was formed in a vaccinated person.
This move occurs after Austria discontinues the use of batches of AstraZeneca shots while investigating death from coagulopathy and illness due to pulmonary embolism.
Danish health officials say a 60-year-old Danish woman who was given a shot of AstraZeneca from the same batch used in Austria will suspend the shot for two weeks after forming a blood clot and dying. Said that the decision came.
Danish officials said they had “responded to reports of possible serious side effects from both Denmark and other European countries.”
“Currently, we can’t conclude if there is a link. We are acting early and need to be scrutinized,” Health Minister Magnus Hunikke said on Twitter.
Vaccines will be suspended for 14 days in Denmark.
“This is a cautious decision,” Geir Bukholm, head of infection prevention and control at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI), said at a news conference.
Quebec opposes federal advice on Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine
FHI does not say how long the suspension will last.
“We are … waiting for information to see if there is a link between vaccination and this case with a blood clot,” said Bukholm.
Also on Thursday, Italy announced that it would stop using the AstraZeneca batch used in Austria.
Trend story
Some health experts said that there was little evidence to suggest that AstraZeneca vaccine should not be given, and that cases of thrombosis are consistent with the proportion of such cases in the general population.
“This is a very cautious approach based on some isolated reports in Europe,” Stephen Evans, a professor of pharmacoepidemiology at the London School of Economics and Tropical Medicine, told Reuters.
“Danger” or “unbelievable”?Experts have split into delaying the second vaccination to expand coverage
“The problem with spontaneous reporting of suspicious side effects to vaccines is that it is very difficult to distinguish the causative effects from chance,” he said, and COVID-19 disease is very strongly associated with blood clotting. I added that.
AstraZeneca told Reuters on Thursday that vaccine safety has been extensively studied in human trials and peer-reviewed data confirm that the vaccine is generally well tolerated.
Earlier this week, the drug company said the injection was subject to strict and strict quality control and “no serious vaccine-related adverse events were identified.” He contacted Austrian authorities and said he would fully support their investigation.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA), the European Union’s drug regulator, said on Wednesday that there was previously no evidence linking the two cases of AstraZeneca and Austria.
Coronavirus: Italy approves AstraZeneca vaccine for people over 65 as deaths approach 100,000
The number of thromboembolic events in people vaccinated with AstraZeneca is not higher than that seen in the general population, with 22 reported in 3 million people. I received it on March 9th.
EMA was not immediately available due to comments on Thursday.
According to the EMA, four other countries (Estonia, Lithuania, Luxembourg and Latvia) have stopped inoculation from batches while the investigation continues.
A batch of 1 million doses went to 17 EU countries.
AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine arrives in Manitoba and will be rolled out in pharmacies, clinics and pop-up sites
Swedish officials said they did not find enough evidence to stop vaccination with AstraZeneca. Sweden has found two cases of “thrombogenic events” associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine and about 10 cases of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
“There is no reason to revise our recommendations,” Veronica Arthurson, head of drug safety at the Swedish Medical Products Agency, said at a news conference. “There is no indication that the vaccine causes this type of blood clot.”
Spain said Thursday that cases of blood clots associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine have not been registered and will continue to be injected.
View link »
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]