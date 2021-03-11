Denmark, Norway and Italy temporarily suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine-nationwide

Danish and Norwegian health officials said Thursday that they had temporarily stopped using it. AstraZeneca COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears vaccine Shot after a report that a blood clot was formed in a vaccinated person.

This move occurs after Austria discontinues the use of batches of AstraZeneca shots while investigating death from coagulopathy and illness due to pulmonary embolism.

Danish health officials say a 60-year-old Danish woman who was given a shot of AstraZeneca from the same batch used in Austria will suspend the shot for two weeks after forming a blood clot and dying. Said that the decision came.

Danish officials said they had “responded to reports of possible serious side effects from both Denmark and other European countries.”

“Currently, we can’t conclude if there is a link. We are acting early and need to be scrutinized,” Health Minister Magnus Hunikke said on Twitter.

Vaccines will be suspended for 14 days in Denmark.

“This is a cautious decision,” Geir Bukholm, head of infection prevention and control at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI), said at a news conference.











FHI does not say how long the suspension will last.

“We are … waiting for information to see if there is a link between vaccination and this case with a blood clot,” said Bukholm.

Also on Thursday, Italy announced that it would stop using the AstraZeneca batch used in Austria.

Some health experts said that there was little evidence to suggest that AstraZeneca vaccine should not be given, and that cases of thrombosis are consistent with the proportion of such cases in the general population.

“This is a very cautious approach based on some isolated reports in Europe,” Stephen Evans, a professor of pharmacoepidemiology at the London School of Economics and Tropical Medicine, told Reuters.

“The problem with spontaneous reporting of suspicious side effects to vaccines is that it is very difficult to distinguish the causative effects from chance,” he said, and COVID-19 disease is very strongly associated with blood clotting. I added that.

AstraZeneca told Reuters on Thursday that vaccine safety has been extensively studied in human trials and peer-reviewed data confirm that the vaccine is generally well tolerated.

Earlier this week, the drug company said the injection was subject to strict and strict quality control and “no serious vaccine-related adverse events were identified.” He contacted Austrian authorities and said he would fully support their investigation.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA), the European Union’s drug regulator, said on Wednesday that there was previously no evidence linking the two cases of AstraZeneca and Austria.

The number of thromboembolic events in people vaccinated with AstraZeneca is not higher than that seen in the general population, with 22 reported in 3 million people. I received it on March 9th.

EMA was not immediately available due to comments on Thursday.

According to the EMA, four other countries (Estonia, Lithuania, Luxembourg and Latvia) have stopped inoculation from batches while the investigation continues.

A batch of 1 million doses went to 17 EU countries.

Swedish officials said they did not find enough evidence to stop vaccination with AstraZeneca. Sweden has found two cases of “thrombogenic events” associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine and about 10 cases of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

“There is no reason to revise our recommendations,” Veronica Arthurson, head of drug safety at the Swedish Medical Products Agency, said at a news conference. “There is no indication that the vaccine causes this type of blood clot.”

Spain said Thursday that cases of blood clots associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine have not been registered and will continue to be injected.

