How to get vaccinated in Ashland, Holmes and Wayne

Eligibility and access to the COVID-19 vaccine is gaining momentum in Ohio.

On March 11, the state opened its qualifications to residents over the age of 50 and added 1.2 million Ohio people to its qualification list. Various medical conditions and specific occupations also qualify residents for vaccines.

More providers are vaccinating and creating more access. Last week, Wal-Mart supercenters and Sam’s Club stores opened vaccine clinics in addition to pharmacies such as Discount Drug Mart, Marks and Rite Aid.

The county health department and local hospitals continue to receive the vaccine. Vaccine registration methods and vaccination reservation methods vary from place to place.

What vaccines are available?

The three approved vaccines are manufactured by Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson. The first two require a two-dose regiment. The third requires only one dose.

Recipients of Pfizer-BioNTech must wait 21 days (3 weeks) after receiving the first shot before the second dose. Moderna recipients must wait 28 days (4 weeks) between the first and second doses.

Recipients of Pfizer-BioNTech must be at least 16 years old. Recipients of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson must be at least 18 years old.

Can I choose the vaccine to receive?

No specific vaccine selection is available. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local public health officials say that people should take the first vaccine available.

Vaccine supply remains limited.

Who is eligible for the vaccine?

Ohio launched the sixth phase of eligibility on Thursday. In Phase 2B, Ohio people over the age of 50 can be vaccinated. Eligible people in the previous phase can continue to sign up for the vaccine.

The target groups are as follows.

age:

Ohio people over 50 years old.

Medical condition:

Early childhood condition brought into adulthood

Sickle cell anemia

Down’s syndrome

Cystic fibrosis

Muscular dystrophy

Cerebral palsy

Spina bifida

People born with severe heart defects who require regular specialized medical care.

People with severe type 1 diabetes who have been hospitalized for this in the past year.

Phenylketonuria (PKU), Tay-Sachs disease, and other rare inborn errors of metabolism.

Epilepsy with seizures; hydrocephalus; microcephaly, and other severe neuropathy.

Turner Syndrome, Fragile X Syndrome, Prader-Willi Syndrome, and Other Severe Hereditary Diseases

People with severe asthma who have been hospitalized for this in the past year.

Alpha and Beta Thalassemia

Candidates and recipients for solid organ transplants.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) or Lugeric’s disease.

Bone marrow transplant recipient.

People with type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

People with end-stage renal disease.

Pregnant woman.

Profession

School from kindergarten to high school -Adults / employees in kindergarten to high school who want to educate or stay in person.

Child care service -Child care center and pre-kindergarten program staff who have regular and continuous direct contact with children enrolled in these programs.

Funeral -Funeral industry licensed staff and apprentices.

Law enforcement and prison officers -First responders or sworn law enforcement officers and police officers with direct oversight responsibility. These individuals must be active and work regularly for at least 20 hours a week.

Orthodontic staff -Target is corrective staff, including probation and parole staff, who directly serve adult or juvenile prisoners or individuals under court supervision.

Firefighter -An individual who has a valid fire certificate valid in Ohio and is a valid member or employee of a certified fire department.

How do I apply for a vaccine?

Vaccine registration depends on the county’s health department, hospital, and pharmacy.

Ohio Health Department New Vaccine management solutionA streamlined tool that helps Ohio citizens determine vaccine eligibility, find providers, and receive up-to-date information.

The Ashland County Health Department has partnered with Information Call Center 211 to process vaccine registrations and answer relevant questions. Anyone eligible for the vaccine can register by calling 211 or 1-844-984-1151 from most remote locations in Ashland County.

The Holmes County General Health District registers vaccines over the phone. Reservations can be made by calling the health department at 330-674-5035. The place and information to bring will be provided at the time of the schedule.

Pomeren Hospital in Millersburg registers people by phone or email. To make an appointment, call ext. 330-674-1584. Enter your personal name, age and phone number at 1066 or email [email protected]

Wayne County Health Department and Wooster Community Hospital and Oortman Orville Hospital partners will move to a separate online scheduling system by the end of this week. Individuals who have previously signed up through health department registration will be contacted and will be vaccinated within a few weeks.

The United Way of Wayne and Holmes County’s WHIRE hotline helps people register for vaccines in multiple locations.

Discount Drug Mart In Ashland and Worcester Mark’s pharmacy In Worcester Rite Aid Worcester, and Walmart Super Center Ashland, Millersburg and Worcester make reservations through their websites.

Where can I get vaccinated?

Ashland County

Ashland County Health Department

Reservation only

Location: University Hospital, 663 E. Main St., Ashland

Phone: 211 or 1-844-984-1151

Ashland Discount Drug Mart

Reservation only

Location: 1631 Claremont Ave., Ashland

Phone number: 419-281-7880

website: Discount-drugmart.com

Ashland Walmart Supercenter

Reservation only

Location: 1996 E. Main St., Ashland

website: walmart.com

Holmes County

Holmes County General Health District

Reservation only

Location: HCGHD Building, 85 N. Grant St., Millersburg; or Durbs Nider Senior Center, 170 Parkview Drive, Millersburg; Appointed

Phone number: 330-674-5035

Pomerin Hospital

Reservation only

Location: 981 Wooster Road, Millersburg

Phone: 330-674-1584 Extension 1066

Email: [email protected] (Enter your personal name and age)

Millersburg Walmart Supercenter

Reservation only

Location: 1640 S. Washington St., Millersburg

website: walmart.com

Wayne County

Wayne County Health Department

Worcester Community Hospital

Oort Man Orville Hospital

Discount Drug Mart

Mark’s pharmacy

Reservation only

Location: 1799 Portage Rd. , Worcester or nearest availability

website: marcs.com

Rite Aid

Reservation only

Location: 1955 Cleveland Rd. , Wooster; 222 S. Main St., Orrville

website: riteaid.com

Walmart

Reservation only

Location: 3883 Burbank Rd. , Wooster

website: walmart.com

How many people have been vaccinated?

As of Wednesday, nearly 18% of Ohio residents had begun the vaccination process. This includes individuals who have been vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one vaccination. The majority of vaccinated people are over 65 years old.

In Ashland County, at least 12% of the population receives the first dose. Wayne County is over 13% and Holmes County is over 8%.

