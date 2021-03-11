During the early months of the outbreak of COVID-19, individuals used social media to connect with other people like them who were experiencing a variety of problems long after recovering from the disease itself. .. Symptoms included prolonged fatigue, shortness of breath, “brain fog”, and recurrent fever. One year after the pandemic was officially declared, SARS-CoV-2, a coronavirus that causes COVID, has killed or infected more than 100 million people worldwide and killed more than 2.5 million people. And it leaves an insidious post: a vague collection of illnesses that can last for weeks, sometimes months, even for patients who have experienced only mild symptoms. Some epidemiologists estimate that at the end of the pandemic, there could be about 5 million COVID “long-haul carriers”, according to doctor Carolyn Barber (““Long-distance” COVID issues“).

Of particular concern are the neurological effects of the virus, which disrupt synaptic connections, disrupt brain function, affect speech, and increase the incidence of depression, anxiety, and sleep disorders (“”COVID can cause forgetfulness, mania or stuttering“). The good news is that vaccination is going well and will help control the virus infection. However, assessment, investigation, and improvement of the effects of the virus will continue for a long time.