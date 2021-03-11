Health
Virginia COVID-19 increased by 1,250 on Thursday
You can call WHSV to find out the latest COVID-19 case numbers for your health district and the case numbers for Grant, Hardy, and Pendleton County, West Virginia. The COVID-19 hotline is updated daily. To hear, you can call 540-433-9191 ext. 101 Monday to Friday.
As of Thursday, March 11, Virginia had a total of 590,625 COVID-19 cases, including confirmed laboratory tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The total reflects an increase in 1,250 cases since Wednesday. The Virginia Department of Health reports a 7-day positive rate of 5.9% for all tests and a 5.5% 7-day positive rate for PCR tests.
An additional 53 deaths were reported on Thursday, with 9,902 deaths.
For a comprehensive summary of COVID-19 cases and tests in Virginia, you can visit the Virginia Department of Health website to view them. COVID-19 dashboard..
On Wednesday, February 24, Governor Northam lifted the state-wide COVID-19 restrictions originally enacted in December.
According to Northam, the modified stay-at-home order from midnight to 5 am on Monday, March 1 has been lifted.
Northam also states that as of Monday, March 1, alcohol sales will expand until midnight. Up to 25 people can now participate in the outdoor social gathering, and the venue can now accommodate guests with a capacity limit of 30% of up to 1,000 people.
At a briefing on February 24, Northam said that if the decline in COVID-19 cases continues, 30% of the venue’s measurements will remain the same, but by April the 1,000-capacity limit will be lifted. He said he expected.
The universal mask obligation, which requires Virginians over the age of 5 to wear a mask when they are unable to keep a social distance in public, remains valid.
By March 11, the Virginia Department of Health had received reports of 465,239 confirmed cases and 125,386 potentially COVID-19 cases across the federal state.
These positive test results include 6,105,028 PCR tests, 225,454 antibody tests, and 1,496,101 antigen tests out of a total of 7,826,583 tests performed in Virginia.
At this point, 25,061 Virginians were hospitalized for the disease caused by the virus, and at least 9,902 died from the disease-related causes.
The breakdown of cases in this area as of 10 am on March 11 is as follows.
Central Shenando Health District: 25,655 in total
• Augusta County-5,261 (+3 from Wednesday)
• Bath County-247
• Buena Vista-851 (+1 from Wednesday)
• Harrisonburg-5,876 (+21 from Wednesday)
• Highland County-98
• Lexington-1,127 (Wednesday to -2)
• Rockbridge County-1,382 (+27 from Wednesday)
• Rockingham County-6,150 (+9 from Wednesday)
• Stanton-2,488
• Waynesboro-2,175 (+4 from Wednesday)
Outbreaks: 84, nursing care facilities 35, medical facilities 6 cases, collective facilities 30 cases, correctional facilities 4 cases, university / university 7 cases, kindergarten to high school 2 cases.
Total test: 294,382
Lord Fairfax Health District: 18,184 in total
• Clark County-802 (+4 from Wednesday)
• Frederick County-6,893 (+15 from Wednesday)
• Page County-1,848 (+1 from Wednesday)
• Shenandoah County-3,779 (+8 from Wednesday)
• Warren County-2,358 (+7 from Wednesday)
• Winchester-2,504 (+12 from Wednesday)
Outbreak: 100 cases, long-term care facility 46 cases, medical facility 12 cases, collective facility 27 cases, correctional facility 4 cases, university / university 4 cases, kindergarten to high school 5 cases, childcare facility 2 cases ..
Total test: 211,641
Virginia Health Department Launched a data dashboard showing the number of COVID-19 vaccines distributed and administered The whole federation.
As of March 11, 1,621,643 people had been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 916,276 were fully vaccinated, according to the data dashboard.
The total dose of the vaccine is 2,800,445 and is distributed throughout the state.
WHSV has also begun tracking the COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia and West Virginia. Here..
Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association Online dashboard As of March 11, at least 48,804 COVID-19 patients have been discharged.
Unlike VDH data, which reports cumulative hospitalizations, hospitalization data reflect people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 (whether confirmed or pending), and the number is It is 1,129.
Here at WHSV, we cover Grant, Hardy and Pendleton counties. The following information is the latest data from the health departments of each county.You can find the COVID-19 dashboard in West Virginia Here..
As of March 11, there are a total of 134,496 cases in West Virginia.
Grant County: Total 1,112 COVIDs-19 (+8 from Wednesday)
Hardy County: Total 1,305 COVIDs-19 (+3 from Wednesday)
Pendleton County: 622 COVIDs-19 in total
We recommend that you check both for the latest facts about COVID-19. Virginia Department of Health And that CDC..
