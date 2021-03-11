Studies find that the use of aspirin for cardiovascular disease may reduce the likelihood of COVID-19 infection-ScienceDaily





Aspirin is an established, safe, low-cost drug that has been commonly used for many years in the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular disease, and in the past it has been an analgesic and antipyretic. The use of aspirin was very popular decades before its activity against the RNA virus was confirmed in vitro during the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic. Studies have shown that aspirin, in addition to its well-known anti-inflammatory effect, can regulate the innate and adaptive immune responses, helping the human immune system fight several viral infections. it was done.

With this information in mind, Israeli researchers suggest that pre-infection treatment with the use of low-dose aspirin (75 mg) may have potential beneficial effects on COVID-19 susceptibility and duration of illness. I assumed. A joint team of Leumit Health Services, Bar-Ilan University, and Barzilai Medical Center conducted an observational epidemiological study using data from Leumit Health Services, Israel’s National Health Maintenance Organization.Their findings have recently been published FEBS Journal.. Researchers analyzed data from 10,477 people tested for COVID-19 during the first COVID-19 wave in Israel from February 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020. Compared to non-aspirin users, the chances of getting COVID-19 infection are 29% lower. The proportion of patients treated with aspirin was significantly lower among COVID-19-positive individuals compared to COVID-19-negative individuals. And subjects treated with aspirin were less associated with the likelihood of COVID-19 infection than those who were not. In addition, the group observed that the SARS-CoV-2 PCR test results showed significantly shorter positive-to-negative conversion times in aspirin-using COVID-positive patients, with a 2-3 day shorter disease duration in some patients. Existing conditions. “This observation of the potential beneficial effects of low-dose aspirin on COVID-19 infection is preliminary, but seems very promising,” said Eli of Barzilai Medical Center, who led the study.・ Professor Magen said. Dr. Eugene Merzon, Principal Investigator at Leumit Health Services, emphasized the importance of using larger samples and repeating the findings, including patients from other hospitals and countries, to validate the results. I am. Dr. Miranafrenkel Morgenstern, School of Medicine, University of Bairan: “This study aimed to better understand the potential positive effects of aspirin in supporting the fighting COVID-19 of the human immune system. Cohort and randomized clinical trials. “

Story source: material Provided by University of Bairan.. Note: The content can be edited in style and length.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos