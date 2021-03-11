Arlington: People over the age of 50 who will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine from March 15th





March 11, 2021 Texas will continue to protect people at highest risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19 by extending vaccination to people aged 50-64 on March 15. More than 93% of Texas deaths directly caused by the coronavirus were in people. Over 50 years old. People between the ages of 50 and 64 account for 20% of all deaths. By including this next most vulnerable group, Texas will continue to reduce the number of people who are hospitalized and die of illness across all races, ethnicities and occupations.

“Since January, when people over the age of 65 began to be fully vaccinated, the number of hospitalizations and deaths has dropped significantly,” said DSHS Deputy Commissioner for Laboratory and Infectious Disease Services and Expert Vaccination Assignment. Imelda Garcia, chair of the panel, said. “By expanding from 50 to 64, the state’s priority of protecting those at highest risk of serious consequences and maintaining the state’s health care system continues.” More than half of all elderly people in Texas have been vaccinated at least once, and currently 30% are fully vaccinated. The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Texas hospitals has fallen by two-thirds from its peak in mid-January. There are about 5 million Texas people between the ages of 50 and 64. Over one million of them have already been vaccinated.

The state’s COVID-19 vaccination program began in Phase 1A in December with the participation of healthcare professionals and caregiver residents and staff. Later that month, Phase 1B began vaccination of people over the age of 65 with medical conditions that resulted in increased hospitalization and mortality with COVID-19. Last week, Texas added school and childcare workers to its eligible population, following instructions from the US Department of Health and Human Services. For more information on the new 1C priority groups, please visit: www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine/EVAP-Phase1C.pdf. The Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel will continue to meet and make recommendations on further allocation and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. Overall, more than 7 million doses were administered in Texas. Approximately 4.7 million people have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at least once, and 2.5 million have been fully vaccinated.

