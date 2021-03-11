Health
Does your child have MIS-C, COVID-19 or Kawasaki disease?
Exposure to SARS-Co-V2, the virus that causes COVID-19, may put otherwise healthy children and adolescents at risk for pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C). Inflammation of organs such as the heart, brain, lungs, kidneys and gastrointestinal system.
With the diagnosis of MIS-C, which has affected 2,600 children since May 2020 and is known to occur in SARS-Co-V2-positive or exposed children with COVID-19. Treatment is difficult. Similar to severe COVID-19. Other features of MIS-C are very similar to Kawasaki disease, Causes inflammation of blood vessels.
Stephen Howitz, Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical College, and author of a recently published study Journal of American Medical AssociationInvestigated symptoms that may have been caused by any of these disorders in 1,116 people under the age of 21 who were hospitalized from March to October 2020, and compared clinical and test results. We have decided how to diagnose MIS-C more accurately.
What is MIS-C? Why is it difficult to diagnose?
MIS-C is a new phenomenon in pediatrics. It occurs in connection with SARS-CoV-2 infection, but in asymptomatic children with the viral disease COVID-19, symptoms can be delayed by several weeks. Complicating the diagnosis is that the symptoms of MIS-C are similar to those of Kawasaki disease. Kawasaki disease is the leading cause of acquired heart disease in children.
Symptoms are similar, but potential complications, treatments, and outcomes may vary. Better distinction between these conditions will improve treatment and follow-up care.
How is MIS-C similar to severe COVID-19 and Kawasaki disease?
In general, children with MIS-C are more likely to get sick than children with acute COVID-19 because they involve more organs.Children with acute COVID-19 may exhibit respiratory and gastrointestinal symptoms directly related to the virus, but MIS-C Inflammatory reaction For infections that occur weeks later and may resemble COVID-19. In our study, 80% of children with MIS-C and COVID-19 each had severe respiratory symptoms, but many children with MIS-C had heart problems, rashes and eyes. It involved multiple organs, including mucosal conditions such as redness, and as a result, symptoms similar to those of patients with Kawasaki disease appeared.
Compared to COVID-19 and Kawasaki disease, MIS-C is more likely to affect Hispanic / Latin or black children. It is more likely to affect children without underlying illness. It is more likely to affect people between the ages of 6 and 12. Gastrointestinal symptoms From Kawasaki disease.
Both Kawasaki disease and MIS-C occur more often in boys, but Kawasaki disease mainly affects children of East Asian descent and affects infants between the ages of 2 and 3 years.
How does this study inform treatment?
What we have learned will help improve the way MIS-C is diagnosed and treated. For example, children with COVID-19 or MIS-C can benefit from anti-inflammatory treatments such as steroids, while children with MIS-C can further benefit from other treatment options such as intravenous immunoglobulin. I can. These patients should also follow up with a cardiologist to check for changes in cardiac function, cardiac arrhythmias, or coronary artery disease.
What should parents know?
I have children, so I understand how nervous my parents are about this new syndrome. If your child develops a number of symptoms, such as persistent fever, rash, or abnormal malaise, have your child evaluated by a healthcare professional to rule out MIS-C. MIS-C is in a serious condition, but most of the time Children It usually recovers within 30 days, including those with severe heart symptoms.
Leora R. Feldstein et al, Characteristics and Outcomes of US Pediatric and Adolescents with Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) Compared to Severe Acute COVID-19, JAMA (2021). DOI: 10.1001 / jama.2021.2091
Provided by
Rutgers University
Quote: Does your child have MIS-C, COVID-19 or Kawasaki disease? (March 11, 2021) Obtained March 11, 2021 from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-03-child-mis-c-covid-kawasaki-disease.html
This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]