17 new coronavirus cases confirmed Thursday in Story County.There is no new death





From Wednesday to Thursday, there were no new deaths in Story County, and 17 new cases of coronavirus were identified. State Coronavirus Website It was displayed at 10 am on Thursday. Thursday marked just one year with COVID-19 Declaring a pandemic.. State officials reported 9,721 positives in Story County on Thursday, starting with a total of 9,704 on Wednesday. The state has changed its reporting system to count all positive tests, including those done by the same individual, showing 10,402 positive tests in Story County at 10 am Thursday. To date, a total of 46 Story County residents have died as a result of COVID-19, according to the Iowa Coronavirus website. More:Iowa lost in COVID-19 COVID-19 is a respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. According to the state, 9,190 of those tested positive for the virus in Story County have recovered. As of Thursday, the 14-day average positive rate for Story County was 4.2%, down from 4.4% on Wednesday. To date, a total of 143,776 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Story County. According to the state, as of Thursday, Story County had received nearly 28,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. That is, according to the state, in Story County, 9,568 people were vaccinated with both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, an additional 8,608 people were vaccinated with either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, and 198 were just Johnson & Johnson. I was vaccinated once. Story County Vaccine Information:mgmc.org/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine/ Vaccine information from the state:vaccinate.iowa.gov A total of 414 confirmed coronavirus cases and 20 COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday morning across Iowa. At 10 am on Thursday, the state reported 341,423 confirmed cases of coronavirus, an increase of 414 from 10 am on Wednesday. The state reported a total of 5,621 COVID-19 deaths, an increase of 20 from Tuesday morning. More:Iowa Coronavirus: Updated COVID-19 maps and charts track cases and data in Iowa and across the United States According to the state, the total number of people tested is 1,587,922. Of those who tested positive, 322,997 recovered. Ames Tribune uses data from the Iowa Public Health Service to report daily totals for residents of Iowa and Story County who have been tested for coronavirus, and for those who test positive for the virus daily. .. Since the pandemic began in the spring, states have changed and modified the way data is reported, and data does not always match figures reported by other sources. More:Six things that may never be the same in Iowa — even if the coronavirus pandemic a year ago declined

