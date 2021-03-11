



March 11, 2021 This is a recent anomaly of Los Angeles Police Department data discovered by the data crawl robot Detective and aggregated by the robot’s human assistant Catherine Orihuela. This period is from February 15th to February. 21st, 2021.

A 41-year-old woman was assaulted and robbed at a nearby laundromat Vermont Vista According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the suspect, identified as a prostitute, threw blasphemy at the victim, stabbed her with a weapon, and beat her. During the quarrel, several suspects overwhelmed the victim and robbed her. No arrests were made and it is unknown what led to the conflict. Since LAPD released the data in 2010, 205 robbers have been reported in laundromats in the city. The most recent incident was the fourth reported robbery in a Vermont Vista laundromat. February 19th, community Vermont Nords Since July 2017, the number of crimes per day is the highest, with 16 cases reported. This tally includes eight criminal threats, two stolen vehicles, and one attempted robbery. Half of the incidents of the day occurred in the apartment building. According to police, the youngest victim was a 4-year-old girl and the oldest victim was a 43-year-old woman, both victims of criminal intimidation. Of the 16 cases, only one was arrested. Detective is still flagged Another case of spoofing,This time Cypress Park.. On February 18, an unidentified individual attempted to impersonate a doctor. Details are thin, but police reported that after meeting with a fake medical expert in a vacant lot, several suspects overwhelmed the victim, robbed him and fled the scene. No arrests have been made. The “Suspect impersonates a doctor” code has been used 47 times since the LAPD released the data.

Hate crimes surged in Los Angeles last year and will continue to grow in 2021. On February 21, a 19-year-old man was victim of a hate crime. Hyde Park.. According to police, the victim reported that his car parked in a residential area had been destroyed by graffiti. According to the LAPD, men were targeted based on their sexual orientation. This is the only department reported on the use of criminal codes related to “bias: anti-bisexual”. Method: In Crosstown Published crime data From multiple Los Angeles County law enforcement agencies. The team has a robot called Detective that scans for anomalies in the data published on the LAPD. LAPD police officers tag most crime reports in the system with “technique” MO codes, operating methods or styles in Latin. The MO code is an abbreviation to describe what happened in a criminal case.

Method: In Crosstown Published crime data From multiple Los Angeles County law enforcement agencies. The team has a robot called Detective that scans for anomalies in the data published on the LAPD. LAPD police officers tag most crime reports in the system with "technique" MO codes, operating methods or styles in Latin. The MO code is an abbreviation to describe what happened in a criminal case.

