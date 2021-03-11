Will I be newly eligible for the COVID vaccine?Here’s how to make a reservation

Recently, booking a COVID-19 vaccine has become easier in Chatham County. According to Dr. Lawton Davis, director of the Coastal Health District, about 80% of eligible people are already taking at least one dose. This reduces the demand for reservations while the supply of vaccines increases.

However, demand is on the rise as Georgia opens two new categories of vaccination eligibility on Monday. 55 years old and over and 16 years old and over in serious health.

Serious health conditions include asthma, cancer, cerebrovascular disease, history of stroke, ALS, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, other lung diseases, cystic fibrosis, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, hypertension, Includes heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy, HIV, liver disease, dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, overweight and obesity, sickle cell disease, and salacemia.

New age, health:Governor Kemp expands eligibility to receive COVID vaccine

Sally Silberman, a spokeswoman for the Coastal Health District, said people under the age of 55 do not need to present a record of their health.

For 16 and 17 year old individuals to be vaccinated, Pfizer is the only vaccine currently approved at these ages. Pfizer vaccines are available at CVS or Walgreens, or at one of GEMA’s mass vaccination sites.

Healthcare professionals, care facility staff and residents, seniors aged 65 and over and their caregivers, law enforcement agencies, kindergarten to 12 year old educators, parents of children with complex medical conditions, etc. All groups continue to be eligible. Adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities and their caregivers.

In Chatham County, far more providers are vaccinated than they were a month ago. Almost all of them need to schedule bookings online. This creates a hurdle for anyone who does not have the skills to use a computer, internet access, or either.

For those who fall into such a situation, one solution is to seek help from friends and family. If that’s not possible, check out the list below for options that list telephone lines for those who have no other choice, such as Hospice Savannah or Chatham County Health Department. If you have a family doctor, check with your doctor as well.

More:Blacks and Latino Churches Participate in COVID Battle in Vaccine Partnership with Local Hospital

Many of these online sites may not update their eligibility criteria until Monday, but the vaccine will be available in the expanded category from March 15th that day.

Booking tips

Know when new appointments will be available. In the case of coastal health districts, it is 8 days ahead of the next clinic.

Do not try to book the first available appointment listed. That’s what everyone is trying to book. Scroll down and select a later time or date.

Don’t give up if your first choice is rejected. You may have just chosen a popular date and time. Retry.

If you accidentally book two appointments, please notify your provider so that you can resume the second spot for someone else.

Do not attempt to book in Georgia, at least part-time if you do not live in Georgia or if you can prove that you work in Georgia. It may be rejected.

If you want to be on the waiting list for vaccines, answer the phone even if you don’t know the caller’s number. It may be the vaccine provider who is trying to make the appointment. But be aware that there are scammers disguised as vaccine providers. You don’t have to pay to book a vaccine. Vaccines are also free and most healthcare providers are exempt from administrative fees.

Vaccine location in the savanna

Here’s the name, number, website of the provider who received the vaccine, and how to contact them if needed:

► Georgia Emergency Management Agency has partnered with Gulfstream to provide a continuous mass drive-through starting March 17th, Monday through Friday from 8am to 5pm, with more than 1,100 first doses of Pfizer vaccine per day. We are hosting vaccination efforts. For the qualified public at the Gulfstream Campus. Vaccine pre-registration is available online. myvaccinegeorgia.com.. According to a GEMA spokeswoman, the website will be updated on Monday, March 15th at 6am to include the new qualification category.

► Chain pharmacies CVS and Walgreens have stopped providing vaccines to long-term care facilities and are now distributing vaccines at retail stores.Check availability and book online walgreens.com Or cvs.com..

► Similarly, there are multiple locations in Wal-Mart where vaccines are available.Please check availability and make a reservation at bit.ly/walmartvaccine

That scheduler on Wednesday showed reservations for vaccines available in four savanna area locations: Pooler Supercenter # 2860 160 Pooler Pkwy Pooler, GA 31322 Savannah Walmart Supercenter # 635 6000 Ogeechee Rd. Savannah Walmart Supercenter # 455614030 Abercorn Street Savannah Walmart Supercenter # 605 1955E Montgomery Crossroads



► The Hospice Savannah Community Partner Vaccine Clinic is located at the Gulfstream facility at 171 Crossroads Parkway in Savannah. The next first dose community clinic will be held on March 16, March 23, and March 26. These reservations can be booked online. http://bit.ly/vaccineathospice.. In case you do not have online access or have major problems accessing the internet, the hospice savanna has a helpline available at 912-629-1053.

► Chatham County Health Department Main Clinic 1395 Eisenhower Drive, Savannah.Chatham County Health Department-Annex Site (formerly Employability Building) 1249 Dr. Eisenhower, Savannah

Move to www.chdcovidvax.org Schedule an appointment in either location. The online appointment scheduling system allows you to schedule only appointments for your first dose up to 8 days in advance. If you don’t see the available appointments, check again the next day. Availability is only displayed for the next 8 days.

Health ministry officials have suggested that Georgia residents are willing to travel to other counties in search of vaccines and check their bookings in other counties to see if they can. All eight counties in the coastal health district are listed on the site above.

Residents who do not have computer or internet access can call the Vaccine Call Center (912-230-5506) to make an appointment. The Vaccine Call Center is open Monday to Thursday from 8 AM to 5 PM and Friday from 8 AM to 2 PM. Please wait for a while as the call volume may be high. Call center operators have the same online booking access as other users.

► Memorial Health immunizes the general public with the GenerationOne at 1100 Eisenhower Drive. Book online at http://bit.ly/vaccinememorial. You don’t have to be a memorial patient. Appointments open intermittently. As of Thursday, the Memorial was planning to vaccinate a cohort still under 55 and people over 16 with serious medical conditions.

►St. The Joseph’s / Candler Health System is calling on primary care patients to schedule appointments in a central location on the south side of the savanna. Patients who meet the new criteria will be called when identified.

► Nightingale Infusion accepts registrations from the following websites: http://bit.ly/vaccinenightingale.. “We will contact you if we can bring you to one of our locations for COVID-19 vaccination,” the site shows.

► South Coast Health updated its instructions on March 10th. “We are currently scheduling patients on the waiting list for the first vaccination appointment on Saturday. If you are a South Coast Health patient and are not on the waiting list, we recommend that you register. This is because there is more patient demand for vaccines than currently available vaccines. ”South Coast patients can join the waiting list at: http://bit.ly/southcoastlist..

► Village Walk Pharmacy. The COVID Vaccine Line ((912) 598-8669) directs patients to the registration form available at the following URL: https://villagewalkpharmacy.com/

► Publix: Vaccination appointments are only scheduled online. You cannot make a reservation by calling Publix or Publix Pharmacy. At https://www.publix.com/covid-vaccine/georgia, the bookable list by county on March 10th indicates that bookings at Chatham’s location will be “coming soon”. Opportunity to book. “

► Kroger. As of March 10, there was no vaccine available at the Savannah Kroger site. bit.ly/krogervaccine..

► LoCost Pharmacy. COVID Vaccine Information Line: (912) 352-0375, Instructing patients to fill out a form online for booking: https://locostpharmacy.com/ .. The form will refer patients to Village Walk Pharmacy, which has no appointments available as of March 10.

► Savannah and Puller-based Apollo Pharmacy has posted a waiting list on its website https://apollorx.care/..

► BCG Medical Group Phone is 912.443.4200, press 5. It refers to a website. https://www.carebothealth.com/privia-bcg Sign up for the vaccine.

► The combined solution for Savannah Phones is 912-629-0444. Press 8 to register the online caller and call back by phone, https://www.compoundsavannah.com/

► Curtis V. CooperPrimaryHealth Care 106 E. Broad Street, Savannah, GA31401 Phone is 912-527-1000. Appointments are reserved for established patients.

Mary Landers is an environmental and health reporter for Savannah Morning News. Please contact her at 912-655-8295. Twitter: @MaryLandersSMN