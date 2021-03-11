Doctors say COVID anxiety has caused unexpected hair loss in many people – CBS Denver

Baltimore (WJZ) — When the COVID-19 pandemic began almost a year ago, it’s no exaggeration to say that we haven’t had a clue to know months ahead and are still learning about some of the unexpected side effects. And now you can add hair removal to the list.

Dr. Robert Weiss, a board-certified dermatologist at Maryland Dermatology, said this unfortunate side effect comes from the stress and anxiety caused by the pandemic and the corresponding chemicals released by our body. It was.

“Usually, you start seeing it about a couple of months after you start worrying about a pandemic, but because it’s not over, your adrenal glands continue to excrete these hormones and your hair gets thinner and thinner,” Dr. Weiss said.

Dr. Weiss said this was not just a problem for men.

“Many of my female patients ask,’What can I do about this hair loss?'” It looks like you’ve lost 10% to 20% of your hair, “he said.

So what can you do? Dr. Weiss recommended topical treatments such as Rogaine and said there are oral medications that can help.

Dr. Weiss said there would be some time after the pandemic was over before the hair returned to its original state.

“Because all of these telogen or telogen hair follicles are present and must return to anagen or anagen,” said Dr. Weiss.